The price of gasoline in the United States during Thanksgiving was at least $1.20 per gallon more than last year during the 2020 Thanksgiving holiday.

According to the American Automobile Association, the national average on Thanksgiving was $3.39 per gallon, compared to $2.11 last year on Thanksgiving. November’s increase in price is a continuation of a trend that has increased during President Joe Biden’s presidency.

Critics of Biden note that the price of gasoline has jumped, along with the White House canceling of the Keystone XL pipeline.

“The Keystone XL pipeline was expected to carry 830,000 barrels per day of Alberta oil sands crude to Nebraska, but the project was delayed for the past 12 years due to opposition from U.S. landowners, Native American tribes and environmentalists,” Reuters reported.

Biden is also considering closing down the 78-year-old Line 5 pipeline in Michigan, following requests by Native American Indians.

Michigan Governor Gretchen Whitmer has demanded the line be shut down by spring 2021.

Biden has blamed high gas prices on price-gouging oil companies, requesting that an investigation be held into America’s oil companies for “anti-competitive behavior.”

“The Federal Trade Commission has authority to consider whether illegal conduct is costing families at the pump,” Biden wrote.

To temporarily reduce the price of American gasoline, Biden has released oil from the United States’ oil reserves.

The oil reserves were refilled by former President Trump in 2020. Then-candidate, and now Vice President, Kamala Harris called purchasing oil for the reserves a bail out oil for companies.

(c) 1998-2021 Big News Network. All rights reserved. Provided by SyndiGate Media Inc. (Syndigate.info).

—-

This content is published through a licensing agreement with Acquire Media using its NewsEdge technology.