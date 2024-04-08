Former President Donald Trump said on April 8 that he would announce his position on abortion later in the day.

“I will be putting out my statement on Abortion and Abortion Rights tomorrow morning,” President Trump wrote in a post on Truth Social, his social media platform.

President Trump said earlier in April that he would issue a statement on abortion after he was asked about a six-week abortion ban that’s set to go into effect in May.

President Trump has supported limits on abortion in the past but has declined on the campaign trail to detail the timing of such limits.

A majority of Republicans in the U.S. House of Representatives this year said they support a national ban on abortions after 15 weeks.

President Trump suggested that may be appropriate.

“The number of weeks now, people are agreeing on 15. And I’m thinking in terms of that,“ he said in a recent radio interview. ”And it’ll come out to something that’s very reasonable. But people are really, even hard-liners are agreeing, seems to be, 15 weeks seems to be a number that people are agreeing at.”

Surveys have found majorities of respondents favor some kind of limits on abortion, but there is division in terms of the timing and in which scenarios exceptions should be available. Common exceptions include cases of incest.

Republican lawmakers typically offer stricter limits than Democrats, including some near-total abortion bans. Many Democrats support making abortion legal for a significant portion of a pregnancy, with some, including President Joe Biden, even saying women should be able to abort up until birth.

President Trump said Sunday that “Republicans, and all others, must follow their hearts and minds, but remember that, like Ronald Reagan before me, I, and most other Republicans, believe in EXCEPTIONS for Rape, Incest, and Life of the Mother.”

He added: “Great love and compassion must be shown when even thinking about the subject of LIFE, but at the same time we must use common sense in realizing that we have an obligation to the salvation of our Nation, which is currently in serious DECLINE, TO WIN ELECTIONS, without which we will have nothing other than failure, death, and destruction. We will not let that happen. We will MAKE AMERICA GREAT AGAIN!”

President Trump has previously praised the U.S. Supreme Court, which includes three justices he appointed, for overturning Roe v. Wade, the earlier Supreme Court decision that deemed access to abortion a constitutional right.

Marjorie Dannenfelser, president of Susan B. Anthony Pro-Life America, said that President Trump should confirm he supports the proposed 15-week ban.

“President Trump’s advocacy and leadership led to the historic Dobbs decision and the pro-life movement’s greatest opportunity,“ she said in a statement. ”As President Trump has acknowledged repeatedly, states now have the right restored to determine their own laws. Still, America has never been more in need of a National Defender of Life to rein in extremism of states like California. We have every hope and indication President Trump will argue for a 15-week minimum standard.”

Planned Parenthood and other pro-abortion groups have criticized 15-week bans.

“The effects of the 15-week ban have already been devastating for Floridians,” Planned Parenthood said after the Florida Supreme Court upheld the state’s ban. “Since the ban went into effect over a year and a half ago, many people seeking abortions have been forced to travel long distances out of state to access care. Others have been forced to carry pregnancies against their will, subjecting them to the life-altering—and sometimes life-threatening—consequences of pregnancy. The state’s six-week ban will increase these harmful effects by drastically reducing abortion access throughout the state.”