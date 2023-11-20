Republicans on Nov. 18 swept three statewide runoff elections in Louisiana, securing wins in the races for attorney general, secretary of state, and treasurer.

The three victories mean that Republicans secured every statewide elected office for the first time since 2015, the year Democratic Gov. John Bel Edwards won the first of his two terms in office. Mr. Edwards’s successor is Louisiana Attorney General Jeff Landry, a Republican who won the governorship outright in October and avoided a runoff.

On Nov. 18, Liz Murrill was elected as attorney general, and Nancy Landry was elected as secretary of state, becoming the state’s first women to hold the key roles. John Fleming was elected as treasurer. All three secured more than 65 percent of the vote, according to the Louisiana secretary of state’s office.

Ms. Murrill, Ms. Landry, and Mr. Fleming were all endorsed by former President Donald Trump, as was Mr. Landry. Ms. Landry isn’t related to the governor-elect.

The three Republicans “are outstanding in every way and have my Complete and Total Endorsement,” President Trump wrote on his Truth Social account on Nov. 16. “We need Republican Leadership in the Great State of Louisiana.”

“I’m so humble and I’m honored that the people of our state have chosen me to represent you and us and to fight for you,” Ms. Murrill said in her victory speech on Nov. 18.

“Our people, especially those in the energy sector, fear losing their jobs. Families here in Louisiana have been devastated by the opioid epidemic and fentanyl that’s coming in across an open border. And Washington every day is inching closer to stripping away the freedoms and our independence as a state.

“I will continue to fight against that kind of overreach, I will fight to make sure that we have a safe state and safe communities.”

Louisiana’s overdose death rate of 55.9 per 100,000 ranked third in the nation behind West Virginia (90.9) and Tennessee (56.6), according to 2021 data from the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention.

Ms. Murrill defeated Democrat Lindsey Cheek, a New Orleans-based trial attorney.

Ms. Landry, a former state lawmaker, thanked current Louisiana Secretary of State Kyle Ardoin in her victory speech.

“Four years ago, Secretary Ardoin asked me to join his team and become his first assistant. I never thought in that moment that I would be succeeding him in this office,” Ms. Landry said. “He’s worked tirelessly through some of the most difficult times Louisiana has ever faced. And he’s done so with grace and compassion for the people of this state.”

“I promise that I’ll work hard every day to make Louisiana number one in election integrity, and to cut red tape, and to oversee an agency that seeks to provide exceptional customer service for our constituents.”

Ms. Landry defeated Democrat Gwendolyn Collins-Greenup, who’s the owner and managing member of Greenup Law LLC, a law firm based in Baton Rouge.

During a candidate forum hosted by the Public Affairs Research Council in September, Ms. Landry said President Joe Biden is the “legitimate president” even though there were “some very troubling allegations” of voting irregularities in swing states for the 2020 presidential election.

In 2020, President Trump won Louisana by a margin of 18.6 percent.

Mr. Fleming, a former congressman representing Louisiana’s 4th Congressional District, was a deputy chief of staff to President Trump. He replaces John Schroder, a Republican who finished fourth in the state’s gubernatorial race in October.

In an appearance on Louisiana Public Broadcasting days before the runoff election, Mr. Fleming said he would continue his predecessor’s practice of steering away from environmental, social, and governance (ESG) investing.

“Well, I have nothing against renewable energy, wherever solar works, or wind works, or hydraulic power,” Mr. Fleming said. “Unfortunately, the so-called renewables are not very competitive.

“So until ESG investments begin to match or surpass nominal or normal type of investments, I believe that John Schroeder is on the right track, that we should continue that practice.”

Louisiana Lt. Gov. Billy Nungesser, a Republican, won reelection last month.

The Nov. 18 ballot also included four proposed constitutional amendments. One that was approved by voters would allow parish governing authorities to give an extra property tax exemption to qualified first responders.

The Associated Press contributed to this report.