President Trump on Tuesday said states financially crippled because of the coronavirus pandemic would have to make “sanctuary city adjustments” in order to receive emergency coronavirus federal relief.
The president was asked at a White House press conference about another round of COVID-19 stimulus payments to Americans, but then he pivoted to the idea of bailing out states being tied to their immigration policies.
“Now if it’s COVID-related, I guess we could talk about it, but we’d want certain things also, including sanctuary city adjustments,” Trump said. “Because we have so many people in sanctuary cities, which I don’t even think are popular even by radical-left folks because what’s happening is people are being protected that shouldn’t be protected. And a lot of bad things are happening with sanctuary cities.”
In sanctuary cities, police departments limit their cooperation with ICE. Some of the sanctuary cities in Massachusetts include Boston, Cambridge, Somerville, Newton and Lawrence.
“If we were going to do something for the states, I think they’d probably want something having to do with sanctuary cities,” Trump said. “Something having to do with other different points that we can discuss a little bit later on.”
Trump earlier on Tuesday was also asked about bailing out states that are suffering severely because of the coronavirus outbreak.
“We’d have to talk about things, like sanctuary cities as an example,” Trump said. “I think sanctuary cities are something that has to be brought up, where people that are criminals are protected. They’re protected from prosecution. … I think it’s one of the problems that the states have. I don’t even think they know they have a problem, but they have a big problem with it.”
When asked about another round of direct payments to Americans, the president mentioned supporting the idea of payroll tax cuts.
“I’ve liked that from the beginning,” Trump said of payroll tax cuts. “That was a thing I really would love to see happen.”
“It would really be an incentive for people to come back to work, and for employers to hire,” he said.
Trump on Tuesday also said he’s looking into testing people for coronavirus on international flights coming to the U.S.
“We’re looking at doing it on the international flights coming out of areas that are heavily infected,” Trump said.
“We will be looking into that in the very near future,” he said. “We’re looking at it very strongly.”
When asked if the airlines will have this testing responsibility, Trump said, “Either the airlines or government, one or the other. We’re working with the airlines. Maybe it’s a combination of both.”
“sanctuary cities are something that has to be brought up, where people that are criminals are protected. They’re protected from prosecution”
Careful, Donald. You’re going after the Dems’ main voter base. Without criminals the Dems are lost.
/sarc off
But yes, please go after these sanctuary cities. De-funding them will go a long way toward stopping the madness. These places can’t exist without generous govt spending to support the illegal activity. And the funding always goes from makers to takers. Real people are paying taxes to support the nonsense.
Since the oxymoronic democrats always deliver the opposite of what they promise in name, like “Affordable Healthcare” that turned out to be totally unaffordable, and “Sanctuary Cites” that offer no sanctuary from crimes, poverty and disease, let or MAKE them redefine these cities as the true rat traps that they are, and like the true Oxymorons they and their followers are, these cities might just start begin to function and start looking human again. Get them to promise the poverty, crime and disease we now have, that they have already delivered, and being contrary opposite delivers of promises they might just pathologically do the right thing.
In 2010, the Obama administration sued Arizona to challenge the state’s recently enacted immigration law that gave state law priority over the federal government’s authority in immigration matters. Federal courts sided with the administration and ruled that the Constitution clearly gives federal immigration law priority over state and local immigration law. For some time now, we have been told by Democrat governors and mayors that their states and cities have the legal right to establish sanctuaries to shield illegal immigrants from federal immigration law. The Trump administration needs to take this matter all the way to the Supreme Court and obtain a decision that will finally settle the sanctuary city issue and restore the primacy of federal immigration law over that of states and cities.