U.S. Capitol Police on Sunday confirmed that fencing around the U.S. Capitol building will be reinstalled in advance of President Joe Biden’s first State of the Union address Tuesday.
USCP Chief Tom Manger issued a statement that the fencing, which was first put in place following the Jan. 6, 2021, riots as Congress worked to certify the 2020 presidential election results, would be placed outside of the Capitol building, citing the State of the Union and “the possibility of demonstrations in the next couple of weeks.”
“Out of an abundance of caution, and in conjunction with the United States Secret Service, a plan has been approved to put up the inner-perimeter fence around the Capitol building for the State of the Union Address,” he said.
Manger added Capitol Police have also “requested support from outside law enforcement agencies as well as the National Guard.”
The fencing stood around the Capitol for six months following the insurrection last year and was put back in place in September ahead of a rally in support of people who were arrested during the siege.
Sunday’s announcement comes as a group of truckers, inspired by Canada’s “Freedom Convoy,” are expected to arrive in Washington, D.C. in the coming week to protest COVID-19 restrictions throughout the nation.
Members of the People’s Convoy, who say they do not plan to obstruct roads or otherwise block traffic like their Canadian counterparts, are expected to arrive in the Capitol on March 5, four days after Biden’s address.
Defense Secretary Lloyd Austin has approved about 700 National Guard members to aid police ahead of the convoy’s arrival. Officials said the National Guard support troops will not be armed.
However, spinoff groups including some that intend to join with the People’s Convoy from other parts of the country have said they plan to reach Washington, D.C., by Tuesday, making it difficult for Capitol law enforcement to predict how many people may participate in demonstrations, The Washington Post reported.
One organizer requested to hold a rally on March 1 with as many as 1,000-3,000 attendees at the Sylvan Theater on the Washington Monument grounds to “support the convoys of Canada, according to a permit submitted to the National Park Service, but no permit had been issued as of Friday.
Copyright 2022 United Press International, Inc. (UPI). Any reproduction, republication, redistribution and/or modification of any UPI content is expressly prohibited without UPI’s prior written consent.
—-
This content is published through a licensing agreement with Acquire Media using its NewsEdge technology.
Dems—if you people fear that you have stirred up that much animosity in the American people, then the thing to do is get your politics straight and stop being such a bunch of lunatics. Fortressing the Capitol is not the answer.
You are against completing the wall on the Southern Border to keep out illegals with all of the problems they bring into the country, but you are more than willing to barricade the Capitol against legitimate citizens.
Admission of guilt on stellar display.
It’s the Democrat alternate Universe of anti-American energy that speaks of their environMENTAL , not anti-pollution, but Lilli-pollution of American minds by mental midgets and trolled truths that now leads to more of joe Biden’s gullible travels to a State of The Union that only reflects places and polluted air of the Washington windmills in his own age depleted mind. Joe is acting like Hunter has been supplying him with the same mind-altering Drugs that Caused Hitler to get paranoid and surround himself with the barbed wire of a exiting Fuhrer Bunker. Joe Biden like Putin does not understand that Innocent leaders have nothing to fear from freedom loving Americans. Which is proof positive of his soon to be found out guilt.
Pity we can’t BRICK THEM IN… AND Leave that brick wall up….
If F— Joe Biden need 20,000 armed soldiers and razor wire fences around the Capital to protect Biden’s inauguration from the people.
Then Biden probably was NOT elected by the people.
If F— Joe Biden need razor wire fences around the Capital to protect Biden’s first State of the Union address Tuesday.
Then Biden probably was NOT elected by the people.
ESPECIALLY the fact, that the CAPITAL IS OUR BUILDING< just as much as it is the politicians…
The Democrats have obviously already read Biden’s meandering chuckleheaded speech that leads the American people over their bridge to nowhere, claiming responsibility for all the good things Trump did for America and the Ukraine, while blaming him for all the bad ones they themselves are responsible for. They are acting more like fearful found out Soviet apparatchiks sending out their secret police to arrest the freedom loving Russian demonstrators, than confident freedom loving American leaders whose successes free the American minds to protest as our Constitution protects. Protests and dialogues of free speech DO actually address problems which NEVER get resolved when free speech is oppressed, and only the oppressor’s view is allowed to be heard, which thanks to the Democrat conquered Mainstream media has delivered mostly American failures. At least the oppressors get to see and hear what they did, that caused them to finally get run out of dodge.
“Insurrection”? How? With what weapons? With what plan?
Stop lying, there was no insurrection planned or executed.
To the left, that’s all they have left, constantly calling it an insurrection, ESPECIALLY WHEN FOR 2 straight years, they flat out CODDLED AND condoned the Flat out rioting and SEDDITION that went on via BLM and antifa..
USCP Chief Tom Manger and his U.S. Capitol Gestapo / Stasi and the fence around the Capitol! The absolute hatred of the law abiding, American Conservatives by the Democrat communists. The Democrat communists can take their fence and shove it, you know where.
If you a person who is proud of America and wholeheartedly supports the Bill of Rights, freedom of conscience, equal treatment under the law, and opposes any of the left’s dictatorial and divisive mandates, then you will be treated as a domestic terrorist. Although the hypocritical left fanatically opposes a fence to secure our southern border from foreign terrorists, dangerous criminals, human traffickers, and deadly drugs, these leftists are quite willing to use fences to shield themselves from anyone who has the courage to peacefully protest against their destructive and divisive policies.
You have to ask yourselves which free and democratic world states have to fence out their citizens. When you feel the need to bring in armed military, barbed wire, and fencing to protect your selves from the citizens, it is not a free country.