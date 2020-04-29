Nearly 70 residents sickened with the coronavirus have died at a central Massachusetts home for aging veterans, as state and federal officials try to figure out what went wrong in the deadliest outbreak at a long-term care facility in the U.S.
While the death toll at the state-run Holyoke Soldiers’ Home continues to climb, federal officials are investigating whether residents were denied proper medical care while the state’s top prosecutor is deciding whether to bring legal action.
“It’s horrific,” said Edward Lapointe, whose father-in-law lives at the home and had a mild case of the virus. “These guys never had a chance.”
Sixty-six veteran residents who tested positive for the virus have died, officials said Monday, and the cause of another death is unknown. Another 83 residents and 81 staff have tested positive.
The home’s superintendent, who’s been placed on administrative leave, has defended his response and accused state officials of falsely claiming they were unaware of the scope of the problem there.
The superintendent, Bennett Walsh, said earlier this month state officials knew that the home was in “crisis mode” when it came to staffing shortages and were notified early and often about the contagion at the facility.
Staffing problems that plagued the home for years contributed to the virus spreading like wildfire, said Joan Miller, a nurse at the home.
Because staffing was so tight, workers from one unit were constantly moving to other units to help out — and bringing their germs with them, she said. At one point, a unit was shut down because there wasn’t enough staff to operate it, and those veterans were moved into close quarters in other parts of the building, she said.
“Veterans were on top of each other,” she said. “We didn’t know who was positive and who was negative and then they grouped people together and that really exacerbated it even more,” said Miller, who spoke through a mask during a break from her job at the facility.
“That’s when it really blew up,” she said.
The situation is now “somewhat contained” because there are so few veterans living there, Miller said. There were nearly 230 residents living at the home in late March and only about 100 remained on Monday, The Boston Globe reported.
Beth Lapointe said her father’s roommate tested positive for the virus in March — and later died — but her father was initially denied a test because he didn’t show any symptoms. As the virus spread, family members were kept in the dark about what was going on inside, she said.
“Every day I would ask different people, ‘What’s going on in there?’ And I would never get information,” she said.
Republican Gov. Charlie Baker’s administration has hired an outside attorney to conduct an investigation into the deaths. Massachusetts Attorney General Maura Healey is also investigating to determine “what went wrong at this facility and determine if legal action is warranted.”
And the U.S. attorney’s office in Massachusetts and Department of Justice’s Civil Rights Division are looking into whether the home violated residents’ rights by failing to provide them proper medical care.
The death toll at the home appears to be the largest at a long-term care facility in the United States, experts said.
“It’s also symbolic of how unprepared many nursing facilities have been,” said Dr. Michael Wasserman, president of the California Association of Long Term Care Medicine.
“Geriatricians and experts in long-term care medicine were sounding alarms at the beginning of March and we’ve essentially been ignored by everyone. Federal, state, local government and the nursing home industry,” he said.
____
Associated Press reporter Jim Mustian contributed to this report.
© 2020 The Canadian Press. All rights reserved.
—-
This content is published through a licensing agreement with Acquire Media using its NewsEdge technology.
I don’t blame admins for staffing problems. When the budget is cut (it’s always cut) you can’t hire more people.
Looks like the real problem here and at many other places is the large number of old people concentrated in one place. I don’t think we should have more than 10 old patients at any old folks home or assisted living facility. Odds go up greatly that something like this would happen, the more old people you have in the same place.
I understand the pricing models favor large concentrations of patients in the same place so resources can be better shared. We need to figure out how to make smaller centers, still with emergency services and full staffing, profitable.
Oh, except for Congress. That’s one old folks home we need to keep open. We’re about due to replace them all with new people.
“If You Are Not a Liberal at 25, You Have No Heart. If You Are Not a Conservative at 35 You Have No Brain.”
It is no coincidence that senior care homes, filled with Conservative voting brains are being neglected to the point of malfeasance, but only in Blue States like New York, Massachusetts, Illinois, Washington, and California, while Conservative states like Florida , most populated by retired Seniors have the virus well under control in these homes. The evil, conscious or unconscious that dwells in the minds and hearts of secular socialists like Cuomo and Lightfoot are allowing the virus to reap a fine harvest of souls, that translates into live Conservative votes being turned into democrat votes from the grave. Arise America and throw out the evil that lurks among you, that has targeted the greatest Generation of Good, and taken the lives of those of WWII who fought and defeated that socialist evil that continually seeks to return.
I believe the DumboRats and the Chinese colluded on this to produce a virus that kills a disproportionate number of older people for the purpose of population control, and reducing the Social Security, and military retiree rolls.
“what went wrong at this facility”
The answer they will never find to be at fault
Either government run or government regulated
Any time there is a problem in the private sector the solution is for the government to regulate it or manage it. Only they know how to control time and chance
Which kills two things
First, the freedom to be innovative because doing things different involves risk
Second, accountability. Everyone was following the regulations and the legislatures who made the law and the bureaucrats who made the procedures for how they would be implemented, are long gone, or the chain of who did what was never recorded. So no one is punished so they won’t do it again
This virus is proving the government CANNOT keep you safe, it can only take your liberty, your property and eventually your life, while doing it all without due process of law because it was thrown out the window because of an emergency which is turning into a permanent occupation, and not a shot was fired.
The biggest mistake people make is thinking government running your life is something exclusive to socialism, its not. Calling it by another name just allows it to hide so it can bring about the same disasters.