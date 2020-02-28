It’s Trump Derangement Syndrome versus the coronavirus as the Trump administration takes action against the spread of the outbreak, while the Democrats use the virus as their latest attack against the president. Plus, you won’t believe the percentage of Democrats who would actually support a socialist for president of the United States. All that and more on today’s show!

President Trump has worked for weeks on containing the spread of the coronavirus as well as working on a treatment. That doesn’t seem to matter to the Democrats who are using the outbreak as the latest issue to attack the president. The infection of Trump Derangement Syndrome is quite severe… especially in Washington.

Will more moderate states support Bernie Sanders in the Democrat primaries. Some moderate Democrats are worried that a Sanders nomination could hurt down-ballot races.

A new Gallup poll shows a majority — a vast majority — of Democrat voters would support a socialist for president. What is happening to this country?

