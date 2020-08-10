Hundreds of people swept through the Magnificent Mile and other parts of downtown Chicago early Monday, smashing windows, looting stores and clashing with police for hours.

People darted in and out of the stores along Michigan Avenue carrying shopping bags full of merchandise. Cars dropped off more people as the crowd grew. At least one U-Haul van was seen pulling up.

Police made several arrests and recovered at least one gun, officials said. One woman with shopping bags in her hands fell on the sidewalk as an officer was chasing her. Another woman appeared to have been pepper-sprayed. A rock was thrown at a squad car.

There were no immediate reports of injuries.

The looting began shortly after midnight and seemed to be centered in Streeterville and North Michigan Avenue. By 3 a.m. police appeared to be getting things under control.

Illinois state police closed off the Ohio Street ramps coming into downtown.

There are hundreds and hundreds of people downtown right now. #Chicago #ChicagoScanner pic.twitter.com/03CziG6vHo — Paige Fry (@paigexfry) August 10, 2020

Looters broke into a Chicago mall and are looting the place clean tonight. #BlackLivesMatter pic.twitter.com/wKJZbcvpoZ — Andy Ngô (@MrAndyNgo) August 10, 2020

Welcome to Chicago. It’s complete anarchy. pic.twitter.com/nuT59QmRHg — Ian Miles Cheong (@stillgray) August 10, 2020

BLM looters in Chicago have broken into a Tesla dealership. #ChicagoRiots pic.twitter.com/27cpocwWLB — Andy Ngô (@MrAndyNgo) August 10, 2020

