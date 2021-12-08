The numbers are cringeworthy — 22% and 12%.
That’s the support for President Biden and his VP Kamala Harris in an I&I/TIPP poll that asked who would you vote for in the 2024 election. Even if you doubt the veracity of all this polling, these are poor numbers.
The only good news for Biden, the survey adds, is “no favorite has emerged among the large field of potential challengers to run against Biden in the 2024 primaries.”
But the sinking survey results are not out of the norm. A Wall Street Journal poll out Tuesday pegged Biden’s approval rating at a dismal 41%. Rasmussen had it at 42%.
Congress, however, was at 22% in the Journal poll, but that’s another story.
“It’s undeniable. Joe Biden is hurting in the polls right now and it’s due to a number of factors,” said Erin O’Brien, associate professor of political science at UMass Boston.
Those factors, she said, include the nagging pandemic, soaring inflation, lingering doubts about Biden’s foreign policy chops after the botched pullout from Kabul and lingering legislation.
The Journal adds that with Biden flatlining in the polls, he won’t be in a position to help Democrats fighting to keep their jobs in the midterms.
This comes as Democrats hold a slim majority in the House, where the split is 221-213, and in the Senate, at 50-50, but with Harris as the tiebreaker.
Support for former President Donald Trump remains strong among those loyal to him, so that also could be reflected in the polling that shows Biden needs to rebound or it will be too late to get much done in the second half of his tenure.
Now Biden faces a new challenge.
He held a video conference Tuesday with Russia’s Vladimir Putin over Russian troops heading toward the Ukrainian border.
Just hours before the call got underway, the Associated Press reported that Ukrainian officials charged Russia was continuing to escalate the crisis by sending tanks and snipers to war-torn eastern Ukraine to “provoke return fire.”
Republicans are watching to see how Biden fares, considering how poorly his administration handled withdrawal from Afghanistan.
It’s all showing in the polls, with the Journal adding 63% of voters said the country had gone off-track, with just 27% saying the nation was on the right course. Some 61% said the economy was headed in the wrong direction.
Hey, Professor O’Brien…
It’s NOT the “nagging pandemic”, it’s the Brandon Administration’s POLICIES to “combat” the pandemic that is hurting his popularity (and rightly so)!
Even the Vaccine Manufacturers say that their vaccines DON’T prevent you from contracting COVID. The vaccines DON’T prevent you from PASSING COVID to someone else (if you ARE infected with COVID). THE SCIENCE, therefore, says that the vaccine is NOT for “public safety”! What “public safety emergency” is being addressed by the Vaccine Mandates?
Even the lauded Dr. Fauci has been ALL OVER the map on wearing masks. Don’t bother (they do no good); Wear a mask to protect yourself; Wear TWO masks; Wear a mask to make others FEEL safer (even though it makes no difference – medically)!
Seriously, I believe ALL of these mandates are being perpetuated in order to do in November 2022 (and in November 2024) the same as they did in November 2020 (elections). The more RESTRICTIONS and “exceptions” to law they can get the Low Information voters to accept, the EASIER it is for them to CHEAT!
AND SINCE their shots, DO NOT STOP YOU contracting it, do not stop you spreading it, HOW IN GODS NAME< can they keep calling it a BLOODY VACCINE!?!??!?!?
22% & 12% ??
Remarkable there’s that many stupid people in this country.
Biden and Harris—the writing is on the wall. Read it and weep. We, the people, upon whom you flash the middle finger every day, don’t find you quite as endearing as you would like to think. We are tired of you two charlatans—along with the rest of your administration—vandalizing our country through political corruption and blatant incompetence. You both have vividly demonstrated a total lack of ability to lead. You cannot identify real and vexing problems, nor can you initiate corrective measures even if you do happen to identify one. Bottom line—you are both anti-America to the core—you cannot successfully lead a country that you hate.
PITY there’s no official method, to RECALL A PRESIDENT in his first term, if they have THIS LEVEL OF DISMAL Public polling…
Didn’t she have 2% the first time around and now she has a higher percentage. Darn I agree with you Bill at how remarkable the stupidity is. Sad commentary as I do no like to refer to people as stupid.
ITS not sad, its HORRIFYING that we have that many STUPID (or traitorous) folks in this nation, to where THESE TWO RANCID Traitors, GET EVEN 10% support.. let alone 20% or higher.
My money still says Biden will not complete his first term much less be able to run for reelection.