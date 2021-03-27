In a phone interview with Fox News host Laura Ingraham Thursday, President Trump blasted Joe Biden for the turmoil he caused at the border, manipulating his entire press conference to benefit his administration and last week’s humiliating meeting with China.

After Biden spent a solid chunk of his news conference blaming the Trump administration for his crisis at the border, Trump touted the successful border policies implemented during his administration.

“We had the border the most secure we built almost 500 miles of wall, and it was a new wall In addition to that, Mexico worked great with us they gave us 28,000 soldiers along our border, and they stopped people from coming in,” Trump said.

“And what you are doing now and what you’re seeing now is inhumane. These children and people are  a tremendous number of children by the way  but they are living on top of each other, in squalor. And this is squalor.”

The former president urged that, unlike Biden, he actually provided the media with access to enter and examine illegal immigrant detention facilities. During his press conference, Biden admitted that he has no idea when the media will be given access to the border amidst the crisis.

In terms of the press conference, Trump described it perfectly: softballs.

“They were strange questions and they were asked in a very interesting way. It was like softballs, like you were throwing softballs up and it’s just a different world,” he said.

“Nobody’s seen anything like it. You know it better than anybody it’s very sad to watch, actually. They’re feeding him questions, they’re easy questions. I noticed Peter Doocy didn’t get to ask a question today and there could be no difficult questions. They’re ready to rip the microphone away if somebody did get a little bit testy. The whole thing is ridiculous, you know it and so do I,” he added.

Last week, Chinese officials humiliated Secretary of State Antony Blinken on the world stage, urging that the U.S. has no right to talk about human rights abuses because it’s, essentially, a horrible place.

“We never had anything like that happen,” Trump said in response. “That was an embarrassment. It was an absolute embarrassment to our country. I could not believe it. I couldn’t believe the meeting.”

“We should have walked out. Nobody ever talked to my group that way. Nobody ever talked to me that way, I can tell you that,” he added. “And if they did, I would have doubled up the tariffs, which frankly, were something we probably should have done anyway.”

