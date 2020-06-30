The official Twitter account of the Democratic National Committee accused President Trump of “glorifying white supremacy” over a planned celebration of July 4th at Mount Rushmore.
Last month, South Dakota Gov. Kristi Noem announced that fireworks would be coming back to Mount Rushmore for Independence Day celebrations and that Trump would be attending.
But it wasn’t the environment the DNC was concerned about in their Monday tweet. Rather, it was “white supremacy”.
The above is an excerpt from Townhall. Read more…
June 29, 2020, 9:57 PM ET
The moment the Democrat Party attacked Mount Rushmore, which features George Washington, Thomas Jefferson, Teddy Roosevelt and Abraham Lincoln, as a symbol of white supremacy. pic.twitter.com/0jUipkcB2h
— Matt Wolking (Text TRUMP to 88022) (@MattWolking) June 30, 2020
you know who else went to Mt. Rushmore…? pic.twitter.com/qdr5SHGlgO
— jerylbier (@JerylBier) June 30, 2020
This surprises me not at all. The Libs are targeting Mt. Rushmore. They want it destroyed, just like they want all nice things destroyed. We already knew this weeks ago.
If anyone tries to deface or vandalize Mt. Rushmore, shoot to kill. We need to stop treating this like a game. Civil War 2.0 has already started.
Please just tell me where the Democrats would approve him holding a rally? Is there a place they would approve of? I am tired of giving up what we have accomplished for their lies. When will the rest of the United States of America wake up? We all have rights, the same rights, not more, not less. We are responsible for what we do with our lives, doesn’t matter what color you are. I am responsible for me. You are responsible for you.
Why would anyone make a martyr out of a criminal? And why would we or the news media allow that to happen. One bad cop doesn’t make all cops bad. One bad black man doesn’t make all blacks bad. One bad white man doesn’t make all whites bad.
We need to join together, unite and not allow bad people to divide us.
Seinfeld asks what Obama would like for a presidential commemoration when he leaves office. “You’re in line to get something great,” the comedian tells him.
“The Rushmore thing would be interesting,” the president responds. “But that’s pretty exclusive real estate.”
Where was the outrage then?
Proof democrats truly are ignorant.