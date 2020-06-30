The official Twitter account of the Democratic National Committee accused President Trump of “glorifying white supremacy” over a planned celebration of July 4th at Mount Rushmore.

Last month, South Dakota Gov. Kristi Noem announced that fireworks would be coming back to Mount Rushmore for Independence Day celebrations and that Trump would be attending.

But it wasn’t the environment the DNC was concerned about in their Monday tweet. Rather, it was “white supremacy”.

June 29, 2020, 9:57 PM ET The moment the Democrat Party attacked Mount Rushmore, which features George Washington, Thomas Jefferson, Teddy Roosevelt and Abraham Lincoln, as a symbol of white supremacy. pic.twitter.com/0jUipkcB2h — Matt Wolking (Text TRUMP to 88022) (@MattWolking) June 30, 2020

you know who else went to Mt. Rushmore…? pic.twitter.com/qdr5SHGlgO — jerylbier (@JerylBier) June 30, 2020