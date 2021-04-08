Earlier this week, CBS News’ “60 Minutes” deceptively edited a heated back-and-forth between one of its correspondents and Florida Governor Ron DeSantis, all to fit a false narrative that was so bad, even democrats are speaking out on his behalf.
Of course, CBS, never one to tell the truth, is doubling down on their edit and lies, claiming their decision to take out comments by DeSantis was not nefarious.
Here is a transcript of the edited clip, featuring CBS correspondent Sharyn Alfonsi.
“Publix, as you know, donated $100,000 to your campaign, and then you rewarded them with the exclusive rights to distribute the vaccination in Palm Beach,” Alfonsi said.
“First of all, what you’re saying is wrong,” DeSantis replied. “That’s a fake narrative. I met with the county mayor, I met with the administrator, I met with all the folks at Palm Beach County and I said, ‘here’s some of the options. We can do more drive through sites, we can give more to hospitals, we can do the Publix,’ and they said ‘we think that would be the easiest thing for our residents.’”
Alfonsi then narrated that Palm Beach County Commissioner Melissa McKinlay claimed DeSantis “never met with her about the Publix deal.”
“The criticism is that it’s pay to play, governor,” Alfonsi said.
“It’s wrong, it’s wrong, it’s a fake narrative,” DeSantis shot back. ”I just disabused you of the narrative. And you don’t care about the facts. Because, obviously, I laid it out for you in a way that is irrefutable.”
But, CBS conveniently cut out several minutes of the governor giving a detailed explanation on what led to the deal with Publix.
“First of all, the first pharmacies that had [the vaccine] were CVS and Walgreens and they had a long-term care mission, so they were going to the long-term care facilities. They got the vaccine in the middle of December, they started going to the long-term care facilities the third week in December to do LTCs,” DeSantis told Alfonsi in the unedited clip. “So that was their mission, that was very important and we trusted them to do that. As we got into January, we wanted to expand the distribution points.”
“So yes, you had the counties, you had some drive-thru sites, you had hospitals that were doing a lot, but we wanted to get it into communities more. So we reached out to other retail pharmacies: Publix, Walmart, obviously CVS and Walgreens had to finish that mission and we said we’re going to use you as soon as we’re done with that,” he continued.
“For the Publix, they were the first one to raise their hand saying they were ready to go, and you know what, we did it on a trial basis, I had three counties, I actually showed up that weekend and talked to seniors across four different Publix, ‘how was the experience, is this good, do you think this is the way to go?’ And it was 100 percent positive so we expanded it, and then folks liked it.”
DeSantis later added that while Palm Beach County initially “struggled” with its distribution among seniors, he noted that nearly “75 percent” of seniors had been vaccinated, as well as that vaccine distribution was “expanding” with CVS and Walgreens following their long-term care mission.
Even Publix debunked the narrative, calling it “absolutely false and offensive.”
“The irresponsible suggestion that there was a connection between campaign contributions made to Governor DeSantis and our willingness to join other pharmacies in support of the state’s vaccine distribution efforts is absolutely false and offensive. We are proud of our pharmacy associates for administering more than 1.5 million doses of vaccine to date and for joining other retailers in Alabama, Florida, Georgia, South Carolina, Tennessee and Virginia to do our part to help our communities emerge from the pandemic, a Publix spokesperson told Fox News.
The post CBS’ ’60 Minutes’ Edits Exchange Between DeSantis, Correspondent: Here’s What They Took Out appeared first on Human Events.
© Copyright 2021 HUMAN EVENTS. All Rights Reserved.
—-
This content is published through a licensing agreement with Acquire Media using its NewsEdge technology.
Shut these Lying Propagandists down.
When you cannot win the argument, all that is left is to attack and diparage the person. Enter the miss-educated media, who most probably are socailly educated way beyond their small brains to process the truth and information. Throw in an evil intent and you have a whole new American Socialist party, who still call themselves Democrats, but nothing Democratic about them anymore.
IF i had the power, CNN, CBS, NBC, MSNBC and ABC would all lose their FCC license to air so-called news shows.
60 Minutes and CBS throw this bull crap out there like it’s real news. I stopped watching years ago, you should stop too.
I do not give any propaganda outlet a second chance CNN, CBS, MSNBC, ABC produce dishonorable, dishonest Democrat Party’s fake, manipulated, cons and deceptions, so it is futile to listen to or read their fairy tales and bedtime stories and believe that they are anything but fake, manipulated, cons and deceptions. 🙄 👿
60 Fake News Minutes aka a communist propaganda arm for the Democrat communists. I quit watching this show years ago as 60 minutes is nothing more than Pravda.
Now say your ten hail bidens and shut up… Oh, and the pravda dept will be watching to ensure you are complying…
And the fools just keep up the lie hoping that people will believe it because they are the almighty 60 Minutes and CBS. (Can’t Believe ). As soon as network news and programs like GMA come on, my TV goes to something else. This time they really got caught with their pants down ala Clinton
Unfortunately Deacon most people DO believe the propaganda they see on mainstream media. That’s the main reason we have a demented moron sitting in the white house right now. In fact, I would guess that as of today 90% of the great unwashed that watched this episode of “60 Minutes” believes that DeSantis is some kind of corrupted official. This is why Rush Limbaugh called it the “Drive by Media”. Spray the audience with on Sunday night and move on to another subject the next week without taking responsibility for the irresponsible damage done.
Which is why it is called programming.. CAUSE IT has turned too many folk, into brainless drones..
I discovered 60 Minutes’ shaping the news in 1984 by how they covered San Francisco’s Mayoral election. What was actually happening, verses what they showed on their show were night and day. They didn’t actually lie, but gave it a entirely different slant.
They really are garbage.
“Fool me once, shame on you. Fool me twice, shame on me.” the old saying goes. Replace the word, “fool” with “LIE to”, and you are half way into modernizing the saying. The real problem is when you ponder the word, “shame.” Without morality, can SHAME exist? Liberals are atheists and without any fear of eternal damnation, they are incapable of morality, particularly SHAME.
“Our Constitution was made only for a moral and religious people. It is wholly inadequate to the government of any other.” – John Adams
CBS is afraid De Santis might run for President. They’re trying to sabotage it before it gets started.
CBS’s history of lying is very old. It goes back at least to Walter Cronkite (Krankheit is German for “illness”) and Dan Rather. Edward R. Murrow slobbered all over the Soviet Union during World War II, reporting from London about how wonderful it was.
Ditch CBS.
I wonder though, WHY DESANTIS even DID a interview with CBS, especially since he MUST have known ahead of time, they would be this DISHONEST.