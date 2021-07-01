Delivering a backhanded compliment, former President Donald Trump said Biden administration border officials are “not dumb people,” they are just grossly incompetent on the crisis they have created.
“We used to think they wanted open borders, but now I realize they can’t because who would want that unless they are really dumb people?” Trump told Newsmax’s Emerald Robinson in an exclusive one-on-one on his border visit Wednesday in McAllen, Texas, as aired on “Stinchfield.”
“And they’re not dumb people. Vicious people, but not they’re not dumb people. And now I think it’s just gross incompetence.
“I really do. I believe it’s gross incompetence.”
Trump, at US-Mexico border, slams Biden for ‘open, really dangerous’ border
Former President Trump returned to the U.S.-Mexico border Wednesday, taking direct aim at President Biden for the surge this year in migrants crossing the barrier.
“There has never been a border so secure as the southern border that we had, and now it’s opened up,” the former president emphasized as he sat down for a briefing from Republican Gov. Greg Abbott of Texas and Lone Star State law enforcement and border officials.
And slamming Biden, who reversed key immigration policies implemented during the Trump administration, the former president charged that “now we have an open, really dangerous, border. More dangerous than it’s ever been in the history of our country, and we better go back fast.”
President Trump, Gov. Greg Abbott visit Texas southern border
President Trump and Texas Gov. Greg Abbott (R) made a visit to the U.S.-Mexico border on Wednesday. The two visited Weslaco, Texas, where Trump held a roundtable with the governor and later visited a portion of unfinished border wall.
During the roundtable, the president said the country is in a “sick state,” citing the state of the southern border under Joe Biden and the integrity of the 2020 elections. “But we have a sick country in many ways. It’s sick in elections and it’s sick on the border,” said Trump. “If you don’t have good elections and if you don’t have a strong border, you don’t have a country.
Welcome to the Lone Star State, President Trump!
Join us LIVE for a briefing on how Texas is solving the ongoing crisis at our southern border.https://t.co/PHeo6aKOJT pic.twitter.com/kgBEReiUNc
— Greg Abbott (@GregAbbott_TX) June 30, 2021
Cartels, smugglers & human traffickers are profiting off Biden's dangerous open border policies.
Illegal border crossings have risen 838% from last year. Seizures of deadly fentanyl have increased 2100%.
Texas will protect our communities, build the wall, & secure the border. pic.twitter.com/Y4RtcKzRus
— Greg Abbott (@GregAbbott_TX) June 30, 2021
HANNITY: "Would you like to see [Trump] run again in 2024?"
*crowd cheers*
HANNITY: "Have you made up your mind?"
TRUMP: "Yes" pic.twitter.com/rl5oDo0zSq
— Daily Caller (@DailyCaller) July 1, 2021
Biden is gross incompetence period—along with his entire administration. This country deserves much better.
Not just incpompotent, but “non compos mentis”,,,,,that places them in a league of their own.
The puppet president Biden is demented and incompetent but Puppet Biden is doing the Will of his handlers/puppeteers.
Biden’s handlers love having this Boob Biden taking the blame for their treasonous objectives.
Betrayal Biden is taking orders from the treasonous Nancy Pelosi, Maxine Waters, Adam Schiff, Chuck Schumer, Kamala Harris, Alexandria Ocasio-Cortez, Ilhan Omar, Ayanna Pressley and Tinkerbell PinoicollObama.
Biden is incompetent and corrupt…..but he is getting “the job” done. That being: destroying the People’s ability to enjoy Life, Liberty and the pursuit of Happiness.
I have to disagree with this. Open borders and millions of illiterate illegal ALIENS has been the stated fantasy wetdream of the Democrat Party for decades. Amnesty, citizenship, and the vote are the pathway to ending America and imposing a Socialist nightmare
He is grossly incompetent in everything else though.