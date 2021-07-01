Rep. Ilhan Omar’s latest remarks about Israel, the United States and Jewish Democratic members of Congress made during a Tuesday CNN interview with Jake Tapper have sparked outrage.
During the segment, the Minnesota Congresswoman defended a recent statement comparing Israel and the United States to Hamas and the Taliban, saying she did not regret the comparison.
When she was asked if she understood why Democrats, especially fellow Jewish Democrats, found her previous comments on Israel to be anti-Semitic, Omar shot back that they were not “partners in justice.”
“I think it’s really important for these members to realize that they haven’t been partners in justice, they haven’t been equally engaging in seeking justice around the world, and I will continue to do that,” she told Tapper. “It is important for me as someone who knows what it feels like to experience injustice in ways that many of my colleagues don’t.”
The interview was quickly condemned on social media.
“Omar’s comments draw on classic anti-Semitic themes about Jewish clannishness, the notion that Jews only look out for themselves. They’re also plainly false,” said the American Jewish Committee’s Avi Mayer. “Jewish lawmakers have been on the front lines, fighting for human rights in America and globally.”
The Republican Jewish Coalition urged their counterparts, the Jewish Democratic Council of America (JDCA), to join them in “calling out Ilhan Omar for saying Jewish members of Congress aren’t ‘partners in justice.’ Or, is the JDCA and @HalieSoifer going to show us all, once again, that they’re frauds?”
Jay Sekulow, attorney for former President Donald Trump and conservative media host, said that Omar
“is past due to be censured & removed from committees.”
He described the two-term rep. as “a repeat offender for anti-Semitic rhetoric.”
Comments Omar has made in the past include her claiming that politicians only support Israel because it’s “all about the Benjamins,” implying politicians only support Israel for financial reasons, and in 2012, tweeting that Israel had “hypnotized the world.”
Seth Mandel, the executive editor of the Washington Examiner, wondered how long it would take before Omar crossed the line for most people.
“Every time this happens a couple more ppl are like ‘That’s it, I’m out.’ At some point it just gets too exhausting to keep giving her mulligans. Last ones off the sinking ship will be ADL and JDCA, to our ppl’s everlasting shame,” he tweeted.
