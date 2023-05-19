The World Health Organization (WHO) is facing heavy backlash after it made known its controversial guidance about children’s gender and sexuality. The organization’s guidelines suggest that children as young as four and under should have access to sex education and “explore gender identities,” per the Daily Mail.
The report noted that the organization had put out a document that provided guidance to policymakers in Europe, suggesting that “sexuality education starts from birth,” which has drawn the ire of many across the continent.
One Twitter user shared a brief synopsis of what the WHO has said, posting: “The World Health Organization (WHO) has provoked a fierce backlash over its new guidance that encourages parents and teachers ‘explore’ adult themes with children ‘from birth.’ The new guidance pushes ‘sexuality for infants’ and calls on parents to ‘explore gender identities’ for their babies.”
Officials have apparently characterized the guide as a “framework for policy makers, educational and health authorities and specialists.” It continues by suggesting that children between four and six years old should be encouraged to “talk about sexual matters,” per the report.
The Telegraph reported that the WHO document has drawn severe disapproval from prominent people in the UK, including MPs and campaigners. The report goes on to mention that the WHO’s guidance notes that children aged four and under should be informed about masturbation and “enjoyment and pleasure when touching one’s own body.”
These guidelines apparently fall under what the WHO refers to as “minimal standards that need to be covered by sexuality education.” But the UK government has rejected the guidelines to be welcomed in Britain, with one government spokesperson saying: “The UK Government does not recognise this WHO guidance and we don’t agree with its recommendations. We have not distributed or promoted it to schools.”
“We offer our own guidance to help schools to teach children and young people about relationships and health.”
Yea, if you were born a male than be and act like a male, if you were born a female than be a female and act like a female.
Genesis 1:27 So God created mankind in his own image,
in the image of God he created them;
male and female he created them.
Genesis 5:1-2 When God created mankind, he made them in the likeness of God.
2 He created them male and female and blessed them. And he named them “Mankind” when they were created.
Now God created mankind as male and female, but the disciples of Satan has falsely invented the other genders and have promoted the abominable LGBTQ+ lifestyle.
Romans 1:24-32 Therefore God gave them over in the sinful desires of their hearts to sexual impurity for the degrading of their bodies with one another. 25 They exchanged the truth about God for a lie, and worshiped and served created things rather than the Creator—who is forever praised. Amen.
26 Because of this, God gave them over to shameful lusts. Even their women exchanged natural sexual relations for unnatural ones. 27 In the same way the men also abandoned natural relations with women and were inflamed with lust for one another. Men committed shameful acts with other men, and received in themselves the due penalty for their error.
28 Furthermore, just as they did not think it worthwhile to retain the knowledge of God, so God gave them over to a depraved mind, so that they do what ought not to be done. 29 They have become filled with every kind of wickedness, evil, greed and depravity. They are full of envy, murder, strife, deceit and malice. They are gossips, 30 slanderers, God-haters, insolent, arrogant and boastful; they invent ways of doing evil; they disobey their parents; 31 they have no understanding, no fidelity, no love, no mercy. 32 Although they know God’s righteous decree that those who do such things deserve death, they not only continue to do these very things but also approve of those who practice them.