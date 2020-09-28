WASHINGTON, DC, September 28 (ANI): U.S. President Donald Trump has once again suggested that he and Democratic presidential nominee Joe Biden should be tested for drugs before the upcoming debate between the two candidates.
In a tweet, which comes just two days before the debate, Trump strongly demanded a drug test.
“I will be strongly demanding a Drug Test of Sleepy Joe Biden prior to, or after, the Debate on Tuesday night. Naturally, I will agree to take one also. His Debate performances have been record-setting UNEVEN, to put it mildly. Only drugs could have caused this discrepancy???” Trump tweeted.
The U.S. President has been demanding that Biden should undergo a drug test ahead of the debate scheduled for September 29.
“Vice President Biden intends to deliver his debate answers in words. If the president thinks his best case is made in urine he can have at it,” she wrote. “We’d expect nothing less from Donald Trump, who pissed away the chance to protect the lives of 200K Americans when he didn’t make a plan to stop COVID-19.” – Biden deputy campaign manager Kate Bedingfield
Joe Biden just announced that he will not agree to a Drug Test. Gee, I wonder why?
— Donald J. Trump (@realDonaldTrump) September 28, 2020
Meanwhile, Trump had earlier said that he would seek a “friendly transition” should he emerge defeated from the country’s presidential election on November 3, although the incumbent president added that the only way he could lose is if there is “mischief” in the ballot process.
Trump made the comments during a campaign rally in Newport News, Virginia, saying that he wants a smooth handover of power to Biden should the latter win at the polls. (ANI)
(c) 1998-2020 Big News Network. All rights reserved. Provided by SyndiGate Media Inc. (Syndigate.info).
—-
This content is published through a licensing agreement with Acquire Media using its NewsEdge technology.
Biden is prepped to be the next Bob Dole, who after the his lost election cashed in on performance enhancing Drugs. Dole in the bedroom with Viagra, Biden in the Brain in political smoke filled rooms with speed. If its a vote as to which to be enhanced in my old age, I’ll vote with Dole every time where love becomes the drug of first preference, not hateful envious, enhanced intellectual ways to steal elections turn you into a bottom feeding abusive grub worm rather than a smile beaming affectionate glow worm. Whatever the President is on, I’ll take some of that as well,,,,I think it’s called “Live Life To The Fullest”
I am in total agreement. His wife Jill is a definite loser. She too only cares for POWER and not for the well-being of her husband.
I think this is very nice of President Trump. He’s offering Biden a way to take a test that he has a chance of passing.
There is a history of a leader using performance enhancing drugs and his bad decisions led his country to disaster. Adolf Hitler was high on speed while ruining Germany and much of Europe.
Urine test, really, will this be a bring your own? Will a lab be setup at the debate, results announced prior to start? Who will witness the pissing contest? What drugs will they test for, not like you screen for everything, these tests are specific? There is no way to pull it off, still, the most telling part of all of this is when Biden was asked about a drug test, his reply was, “No comment”. Likely the MOST wrong answer he could have given!
I think Trump knew this would be declined but declining it says you’re hiding something. Trump was just making the point.