There’s no question that Donald Trump is winning the yard sign vote in Michigan.
Drive around Metro Detroit and Trump/Pence signs are everywhere, and larger than I’ve ever seen for a political campaign. Some homes sport signs as big as billboards.
If I’ve seen a Biden/Harris sign, I don’t recall it. I can’t tell you what one looks like.
Trump is winning the lawn vote by a landslide.
And yet the polls show Biden still ahead in Michigan, although by half the margin of a month ago. On Aug. 22, the Real Clear Politics average had Biden up by 7 points; this week the lead has shrunk to 3.2 points.
My theory on polling this year is that if Trump — or any other Republican — is within 3 percentage points of the lead, in actuality the race is either tied or the GOP candidate is winning.
Republicans are reticent to openly acknowledge their Trump support. A Cato poll in July found 77% of Republicans are afraid to share their political views. And for good reason — Trump supporters have been physically attacked, publicly shamed and some say they were fired from their jobs for publicly supporting the president. Why would they risk sharing their voting preference with a pollster?
The Cato survey found the only group comfortable talking about where they stand politically are the far-left.
That makes political polls, which miscalled Trump’s victory in 2016, an inexact science again this year.
Are yard signs a better indicator?
Maybe not. Based on the signage, it’d be easy to assume that all of the energy here is behind Trump.
But a Detroit News/WDIV poll earlier this month gauged voter enthusiasm by both Democrats and Republicans as off the charts. Michigan voters appear eager to cast their ballots, and that’s borne out by the record number of absentee ballot requests.
That should benefit Democrats, since there are more of them in this state. And they came out big-time in the 2018 mid-term election to flip several traditionally Republican seats.
Still, the lack of visual evidence of their enthusiasm is good cause for Democrats to be uneasy. They could be witnessing a repeat of 2016, when the voters their party forgot about for eight years turned out, while too many Democratic voters stayed home.
Or, it could be the reason there is so little outward expression of Biden support is because this election isn’t really about him.
Democrats don’t love Biden. They hate Trump, obsessively so.
Trump is driving turnout on both sides of the ballot. Biden could be anybody with a “D” behind his name, and the Democratic tally would likely be the same.
Under normal circumstances, voters are more apt to make the effort to vote for a candidate, rather than against one. But this isn’t a typical election. There may never have been a candidate who evokes as much emotion, both positive and negative, as Donald Trump.
I wouldn’t feel comfortable predicting the election outcome in Michigan based on either polls or yard signs.
This is a passion election, and passion is a fickle thing.
Twitter: @NolanFinleyDN
Sign up for the Nolan Out Loud morning report at detroitnews.com/newsletters.
Watch Finley on DPTV’s “One Detroit” at 7:30 p.m. Thursdays.
___
(c)2020 The Detroit News
Visit The Detroit News at www.detnews.com
Distributed by Tribune Content Agency, LLC.
—-
This content is published through a licensing agreement with Acquire Media using its NewsEdge technology.
Snowflakes never venture out into streets filled with rage, violence, and anarchy. They won’t go out to vote either in these mostly Democrat run cities. Thus, the Democrat’s need for plan “B” called mail-in votes where it’s not who votes that counts, but who counts the votes, and makes certain offending ones just disappear, right out of the socialist contrived brains of guys like Putin, which is the real Democrat Russian collusion inspired to corrupt the 2020 election. Putin poisons his political enemies with radioactive drugs, while the Democrats do the same to guys like Biden, and Mueller but just enough to disable their brains for manipulation, right before they get the Arkansas dirt bath that allows the Putin’s to return, to control the real power, sometimes in the form of a Kamala Harris or Bernie Sanders who now sit on the bench waiting to take over the mound for a one world government world series win. Even mind befuddled Biden slipped and warned us months ago he would be a one term President,, hinting he may not finish his term,,then called it a Harris/Biden campaign knowing full well that’s the only they can sneak a Harris Communist over the finish line, through the American back door.
Anyone see any “boat parades” for biden, the enthusiasm I have seen for Trump, is off the charts, but that may have to do with the fact I live in an area that has more common sense than other areas. To support a candidate simply because you hate the other one makes about as much sense as picking a VP running mate based only on the color of their skin and their gender, with the issue being FRONT AND CENTER, that the president, if team biden is elected, will be an “ALSO RAN” who never even received enough support to advance in the debates. Think about it, President harris, the woman who slept her way into politics, the woman who could not advance in the debates, the woman who never got past single digit support from the very people who are charged with making the decision, you know, the voters, but she has the right gender and color, that’s all you need.
Many are afraid to put out yard signs due to “peaceful protesters.”
The polls have Biden ahead. I don’t believe those polls at all.
But I have seen the rallies, car parades and the boat parades. That should tell you something. God bless President Trump, God bless Amy Coney Barrett, and God bless America!
I’ve never participated in a political poll. I’ve received several calls over the years and declined all. I believe I’m not the only one who will not answer a phone poll, and as such never put any faith in their results.
Driving around Colorado, It seems that Biden supporters have yard signs, and any house without a Biden sign is a Trump supporter. so, ~5% Biden supporters and ~95% Trump supporters. There are way more Trump signs, and if you use the 77% rule (77% won’t show their support for Trump) , then the 95% to 5% ratio still applies.
Last election I drove through some very Democratic strongholds on the way to my father’s funeral. Over the course of 750+ miles I saw numerous Trump signs and 3 Hillary signs. Everyone said Hillary was going to win and I went out on a limb and said she might not. Obviously she didn’t.
I also noticed last election that the comments on Yahoo articles was significantly anti Hillary. That helped me make my call. About 2 months ago I was noticing the same trend except anti Biden and very pro Trump. That’s when Yahoo took down commenting on their stories. Coincidence? I doubt it.
Counting yard signs means nothing. My wife won’t let me put up a political yard sign since the republican headquarters in a neighboring town got fire bombed. Antifa has suppressed free speech. Recent riots, looting, and burnings downtown have further muzzled us. I would like to put up a sign saying “Black lives matter, end Democrat racist laws” along with a Trump sign but won’t. Systemic racism is real and a result of laws Democrats defend to the death out of either ignorance or a desire to keep Blacks down on the plantation.
.
It seems to me that if Trump voters are the ones reluctant to post a sign because of retribution from the left, yet there are way more Trump signs out as the writer of this articles says, then I trust the signs as a predictor.
I don’t trust the polls at all. I know they are deliberately manipulated to favor Biden.
Neither!
I like many Trump supporters are afraid of vandalism to have a Trump2020 sign in front of my house, or a sticker on my car!
Same.
I’ve told everyone, including pollsters, that I’m voting for Biden. But I’m not. I’m voting for Trump. And I know there are a lot of people in Michigan just like me 🙂
Likewise, I also feel that the lack of Biden signs is due to the fact that his supporters are embarrassed to admit it, as he has proven himself to be cognitively unfit, ergo, logic would dictate that those voting Biden/Harris share the same malady.
I think it’s neither.
Trump supporters don’t want to have their stuff vandalized. Biden supporters (who are actually just Trump haters) are ashamed to indicate that they support him.
I’d say the enthusiasm is definitely on the Trump side though.
I just got back from vacation where I drove 1500 miles. I saw thousands of Trump signs, posters, flags, stickers and billboards. I saw TWO (2) Biden signs and both were in downtown areas the entire trip. Couple that with the campaign rallies where 20,000+ are present for Trump and fewer than a hundred attend Biden rallies. Yea, I can trust the left-biased-media that they are neck in neck.
Moot point, I would trust the signs more so, than I would the polls, however the vote, in and of itself is becoming moot, as the Democrats intended. They have cheated in so many elections that the results are always suspect, this one will set the bar! Keep watching!
We need a literal army of people like Project Veritas and Judicial Watch at every Polling Place and Post Office across the nation, working on the inside! We the people of these United States deserve for our vote to count, to matter, we deserve free and fair elections, it is our Right!