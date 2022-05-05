Missouri Sen. Josh Hawley is introducing a bill Wednesday to immediately dissolve the Department of Homeland Security’s “Disinformation Governance Board.”
Hawley’s legislation seeks to immediately dissolve the new board and would ensure that the DHS could never re-establish its attempt to monitor and censor the First Amendment rights of Americans, Fox News reports.
It would also bar Alejandro Mayorkas from authorizing similar activities elsewhere in the DHS.
Hawley’s legislation would also require Mayorkas to disclose all records pertaining to the formation of the board within 30 days of the legislation being enacted.
The records required in the disclosure include: “Written or recorded communications concerning the formation of the Board; the agenda or minutes from any meeting at which the Board’s formation was discussed; any legal review to determine whether the activities of the Board would be authorized by the Constitution of the United States; any communications or records about the individuals who would be recruited to serve on the Board.”
“Biden’s so-called Disinformation Board is unconstitutional and must be dissolved immediately,” Hawley said in a statement to Fox News Digital. “This is nothing short of a censorship committee vested with the full powers of the federal government to monitor dissenting speech and opposing viewpoints under the guise of national security. The American people need a full accounting of who signed off on this Board and who approved such a radical, anti-free speech activist to lead it.”
© Copyright 2022 HUMAN EVENTS. All Rights Reserved.
—-
This content is published through a licensing agreement with Acquire Media using its NewsEdge technology.
Bless you, Josh!!!!
AND EVERY FREEDOM-LOVING CONGRESS MEMBER NEEDS TO GET BEHIND HIM AND SUPPORT IT !!!!!
I just saw a news clip where 20 Republican-led states are calling for the dissolution of the disinformation board. This is the kind of response we have been needing on a whole lot of things.
AT this state in time, i think its MORE IMPORTANT TO FLAT OUT dissolve the ENTIRE Dept of homeland INSECURITY!
It’s good to do this but in a Democrat controlled Congress it won’t even get a vote.
What is everyone so upset about?
If you like your opinion you can keep your opinion………..to yourself.
I guess this is a good way to get this out to the sleepy public, but if anyone thinks this bill could pass they are delusional. Even if congress were to pass it Biden would veto it, and there is no way the senate has 2/3 votes to override.
NOT right now they don’t. HOPEFULLY After november, we will.
Ya right Josh. Good luck with that. And why stop there. Let’s include the FBI, CIA, NSA, WaPo, and NPR. All fake lying SOBs.