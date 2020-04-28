President Donald Trump unleashed his fury on Fox News Sunday in a barrage of tweets accusing the network of taking Democratic talking points and airing them without verifying them, reminding the network that Fox was shut out of the Democratic presidential debates.

Trump also criticized Fox News anchor Chris Wallace, saying that he was nastier to Republicans than Chuck Todd of Meet the Press, and ripped the network for hiring former DNC chairman Donna Brazil and for hiring former Speaker of the House Paul Ryan.

The president added that Fox News viewers are angry about this anti-Republican treatment and are demanding an alternative now.

Don Irvine is CEO of Accuracy in Media.

