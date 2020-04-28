President Donald Trump unleashed his fury on Fox News Sunday in a barrage of tweets accusing the network of taking Democratic talking points and airing them without verifying them, reminding the network that Fox was shut out of the Democratic presidential debates.

….Even the Radical Left Do Nothing Democrats laughed at the Fox suggestion. No respect for the people running @FoxNews. But Fox keeps on plugging to try and become politically correct. They put RINO Paul Ryan on their Board. They hire “debate questions to Crooked Hillary”…. — Donald J. Trump (@realDonaldTrump) April 26, 2020

Trump also criticized Fox News anchor Chris Wallace, saying that he was nastier to Republicans than Chuck Todd of Meet the Press, and ripped the network for hiring former DNC chairman Donna Brazil and for hiring former Speaker of the House Paul Ryan.

….fraud @donnabrazile (and others who are even worse). Chris Wallace is nastier to Republicans than even Deface the Nation or Sleepy Eyes. The people who are watching @FoxNews, in record numbers (thank you President Trump), are angry. They want an alternative now. So do I! — Donald J. Trump (@realDonaldTrump) April 26, 2020

The president added that Fox News viewers are angry about this anti-Republican treatment and are demanding an alternative now.

