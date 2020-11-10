In a rebuke to the AOC wing of the Democratic Party, West Virginia Senator Joe Manchin said on Monday that he would not be the 50th vote in favor of nuking the filibuster and packing the Supreme Court, should Joe Biden ultimately win the presidential election.

The comments, made on Fox News, have thrown some cold water on the idea that Democrats could use Kamala Harris as a tie-breaking vote in the Senate if they pick up both of the seats in Georgia that are heading to runoff elections.

This is an excerpt from Bearing Arms.

Stop worrying about progressives, this might be the reason we don’t win the Senate races in Georgia. Good grief 🤦🏽‍♀️ https://t.co/r45ibpRs7K — Ilhan Omar (@IlhanMN) November 10, 2020