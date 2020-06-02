Within hours of the horrific murder of George Floyd in Minneapolis, it became obvious that leftist Democrats were not “grief stricken,” but jubilant. With both the real and imagined effects of the Wuhan virus fading rapidly, leftists needed some new “crisis” to keep the nation from returning to normality. Floyd’s plight was a bonanza to them.

As always, the goal of the left is not to help make life better for Americans, but to exploit tragedy and suffering in order to continue amassing political power. That leftists would so shamelessly grandstand off of the suffering and death of an innocent black man is despicable, and also typical.

“They’re not hurting me, as an entrepreneur. I’m hurting less than the people who might lose their job as a result of that.–” Los Angeles Restaurant Owner, assessing riot damage

In the days that have elapsed since the incident in Minneapolis, expressions of genuine grief have been thoroughly supplanted by mass rioting, looting, assaults, vandalism and murders. Any pretense of seeking justice for Floyd, or preventing further atrocities against innocent people are totally buried.

Leftists are extremely energized by all of it, while basking in their presumed “virtue.” From the lowest street vermin to those in high public office, they are unable to restrain their transparent sanctimony. In the process they reveal their real intent, which is to maintain the dysfunctional condition of America for as long as possible.

Christopher G. Adamo is a lifelong conservative from the American Heartland. He has been involved in grassroots and state-level politics for years.

Does anyone doubt that leftist Democrats are _totally shameless_ in their efforts to exploit any situation, and any suffering, in pursuit of their agenda. Mad Maxine is perhaps the lowest and vilest among them. Also the most transparent! https://www.breitbart.com/clips/2020/05/28/maxine-waters-trumps-dog-whistle-promotes-george-floyd-tragedy-police-enjoyed-killing/

