Within hours of the horrific murder of George Floyd in Minneapolis, it became obvious that leftist Democrats were not “grief stricken,” but jubilant. With both the real and imagined effects of the Wuhan virus fading rapidly, leftists needed some new “crisis” to keep the nation from returning to normality. Floyd’s plight was a bonanza to them.
As always, the goal of the left is not to help make life better for Americans, but to exploit tragedy and suffering in order to continue amassing political power. That leftists would so shamelessly grandstand off of the suffering and death of an innocent black man is despicable, and also typical.
“They’re not hurting me, as an entrepreneur. I’m hurting less than the people who might lose their job as a result of that.–” Los Angeles Restaurant Owner, assessing riot damage
In the days that have elapsed since the incident in Minneapolis, expressions of genuine grief have been thoroughly supplanted by mass rioting, looting, assaults, vandalism and murders. Any pretense of seeking justice for Floyd, or preventing further atrocities against innocent people are totally buried.
Leftists are extremely energized by all of it, while basking in their presumed “virtue.” From the lowest street vermin to those in high public office, they are unable to restrain their transparent sanctimony. In the process they reveal their real intent, which is to maintain the dysfunctional condition of America for as long as possible.
“As always, the goal of the left is not to help make life better for Americans, but to exploit tragedy and suffering in order to continue amassing political power.”
Truth bomb right there. So very true. They have made this painfully obvious.
Also notice how fast the Media ditched all pretense of worrying about C19 as they switched to the newer scarier Narrative about rioting.
Democrats were not “grief stricken,” but jubilant,,,because their best laid plans of Mice and rats were coming to fruition. First they aggressively force 40 million Americans into a posture of unemployment and social dependency for three months in Corona Chinese borrowed virus, to the point they are about to crawl out of their skins, then let loose their created army of darkness and desperation into the streets to riot, where their own desperate created people are let loose to destroy what was left of a Trump inner city economic revival. Just where have Biden and Pelosi been hiding out and why? Because their plans to overthrow the government were about to explode and they wanted to remain in their bomb shelters. When fake news impeachment doesn’t work to take down a duly elected President, then any and all means necessary are fair game, just so THE PEOPLE don’t find out what really happened and who organized and caused it. Listen to CNN for about 10 minutes and it becomes clear who is responsible for the mayhem. Create the idle hands, and the devil’s workshop is complete and open for business.
For generations, the threat of a “long, hot summer” has been a political tool of politicians. They get to promise to help the violent and protect the violated. Promises, promises – threats, threats.
Curious how deliveries of pallets of bricks, spray paint, gasoline, etc. seem to have been conviently left near the zones where the events were about to occur. Pure coincidence!