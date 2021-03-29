With a transgender student in Minnesota winning a $300,000 settlement over a discrimination claim, a research assistant believes more schools will feel inclined to fall in line.
Jared Eckert of The Heritage Foundation, a center-right think tank and outspoken critic of federal legislation such as The Equality Act measure currently before the Senate, thinks cases like this add pressure to school districts and to doctors’ offices.
“We’re already seeing it with how things are playing out in South Dakota, with threats from Amazon to pull out from the state and not be a contributor to its industry and economy,” Eckert notes. “So I think there is definitely pressure building, culturally speaking, for schools and other organizations to cave, otherwise be faced with these types of settlements.”
The Minnesota student, identified only as “Nick,” was born female but now identifies as a male. In 2016, Nick wanted to use the boys’ locker room, but the Anoka-Hennepin School District did not allow that to happen, even though Nick’s attorneys at American Civil Liberties Union of Minnesota said the student had been welcomed by and participated on the boys’ swim team for much of the season.
“Nick was singled out and forced to use segregated changing facilities that no other students were required to use,” says ACLU in a press release. “This discrimination led to bullying and threats against his family, causing Nick emotional distress and harm.”
In October, a federal appeals court ruled on behalf of the student, who had sued after being separated from the school’s all-male swim team and its locker room.
Critics of transgender policies allowing people to use opposite sex bathrooms and locker rooms argue that these policies cause emotional distress and harm to non-transgender students and their parents who wish to keep facilities separate. Many of the instances involving transgender policies involving biological females and their parents concerned about measures that allow biological males to be in their locker rooms and bathrooms. However, Eckert says there are cases beyond this one in Minnesota that involve females wanting to be in male facilities.
Copyright OneNewsNow.com. Reprinted with permission.
our nation is on life support from the evil war thats being waged against her.
IT’s slowly but surely, being assimilated, forcably into leftist dogma..
Parents should take their kids out of public schools and the public school communist indoctrination centers should be defunded. It is too bad that we cannot have 100% Conservatives running Washington DC. We could defund the public schools and defund / destroy the teachers unions.
I’d LOVE to see every teacher union, rendered obsolete..
Genesis 1:27
27 So God created mankind in his own image,
in the image of God he created them;
male and female he created them.
God did not create us maleish or femalish.
Rom 1:24-27
24 Therefore God gave them over in the sinful desires of their hearts to sexual impurity for the degrading of their bodies with one another. 25 They exchanged the truth of God for a lie, and worshiped and served created things rather than the Creator-who is forever praised. Amen.
26 Because of this, God gave them over to shameful lusts. Even their women exchanged natural relations for unnatural ones. 27 In the same way the men also abandoned natural relations with women and were inflamed with lust for one another. Men committed indecent acts with other men, and received in themselves the due penalty for their perversion.
And if you don’t believe in GOD, believe in nature.
Do dogs relate to being a cat? Do cats turn themselves into a fake dog?
Man Created eunuchsThe sheiks permitted those born as males into their harems with strong modification of the anatomy. . . . Maybe we should do the same. I have a rusty pocket knife and will volunteer some time for the occasion.
A weirdo like that comes into my daughter’s bathroom or dressing room and I will finish his/hers/its (whatever) transgender surgery at no cost
If even half the parents had pulled their kids out of public schools in 1990 when all this crap started getting going, it would have destroyed that horrible, wretched system.