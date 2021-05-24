The Dan Bongino radio show launches today, Monday on May 24th, and will air Monday-Friday from 12PM-3PM ET. Former President Donald Trump will be show’s first guest.

The show will take the three-hour slot formally held by the late great Rush Limbaugh in markets including New York, Los Angeles, Chicago, Dallas, San Francisco, and Washington, D.C. A radio station locator will be available here on Bongino.com when the show is live to assist anyone who needs help finding a way to listen.

Dan recently interviewed President Trump last month and the two discussed the Maricopa County election audit, recent FISA Court revelations, Project Veritas’ CNN tapes, his life after the presidency, and his plans for 2024, among other topics. YouTube has since censored the interview.

How Dan Bongino went from a failed congressional candidate to one of the kings of conservative media

On August 30, 2016, the results came through: Dan Bongino had failed to become the Republican nominee in Florida’s 19th congressional district.

His loss to an establishment conservative, former US Ambassador Francis Rooney, marked the end of his third and final attempt to enter Congress.

Some five years later, Bongino, 46, is arguably more powerful than many of the Republican lawmakers he sought to join.

