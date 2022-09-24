President Biden shocked viewers of his Friday speech to teachers when he recognized an audience member and told the crowd, “She was 12, I was 30.”
Biden lit up social media with the confounding and seemingly inappropriate aside. He did not say what he did when he was 30 and the woman was a preteen.
“You gotta say hi to me,” Biden said mid-speech at the National Education Association headquarters in DC. “We go back a long way. She was 12, I was 30. But anyway, this woman helped me get an awful lot done.”
The audience of teachers and union members laughed and cheered at the bawdy remark.
President Joe Biden started a Democratic National Committee speech with a teachers union on Friday with eye-opening remarks.
Pointing to a member of the crowd at the National Education Association, he said: ‘You gotta say hi to me. We go back a long way. She was 12, I was 30.’
The audience laughed before he said: ‘This woman helped me get a lot done’.
Later in the remarks he said: ‘I mean this from the bottom of my heart. Those of you who know me, no one ever doubts I mean what I say, the problem is I sometimes say all that I mean.’
