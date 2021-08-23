Mask-pushing House Speaker Nancy Pelosi was apparently caught addressing an outdoor crowd of mask-less Democratic big wigs in COVID-19-riddled Napa Valley over the weekend, according to video and tweets.

A clip of the close-quartered fundraiser was posted on Facebook by Democratic Party donor and winemaker Kathryn Walt Hall — and promptly blasted out on Twitter.

The footage appeared to show dozens of unmasked people seated elbow to elbow at long luncheon tables as Pelosi gave a speech and masked waiters ambled between the listeners.

– Read more at the New York Post

This appears to be a video of @SpeakerPelosi talking to donors at the @dccc retreat this weekend in Napa. pic.twitter.com/YsqRvM16ex — Kenneth P. Vogel (@kenvogel) August 22, 2021

Hypocrisy wasn’t limited to Pelosi or Napa. Here’s Colbert dancing with Chuck Schumer in NY just before the concert which proceeded tropical storm Henri. Isn’t a concert a superspreader?



