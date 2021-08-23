Mask-pushing House Speaker Nancy Pelosi was apparently caught addressing an outdoor crowd of mask-less Democratic big wigs in COVID-19-riddled Napa Valley over the weekend, according to video and tweets.
A clip of the close-quartered fundraiser was posted on Facebook by Democratic Party donor and winemaker Kathryn Walt Hall — and promptly blasted out on Twitter.
The footage appeared to show dozens of unmasked people seated elbow to elbow at long luncheon tables as Pelosi gave a speech and masked waiters ambled between the listeners.
– Read more at the New York Post
This appears to be a video of @SpeakerPelosi talking to donors at the @dccc retreat this weekend in Napa. pic.twitter.com/YsqRvM16ex
— Kenneth P. Vogel (@kenvogel) August 22, 2021
Hypocrisy wasn’t limited to Pelosi or Napa. Here’s Colbert dancing with Chuck Schumer in NY just before the concert which proceeded tropical storm Henri. Isn’t a concert a superspreader?
—-
This content is published through a licensing agreement with Acquire Media using its NewsEdge technology.
Apparently jealous of Obama’s birthday bash ?!?
Well, she wasn’t invited to that bash. so she had to do one of her own!
No surprise here whatsoever. This has happened repeatedly ever since the panicdemic was made official.
THEY want to live their lives as THEY want.
THEY want US to live our lives as THEY want.
THEY want to control US.
They are following the science—from their mandates to how we live our daily lives.
Rules for thee, but not for me.. LIKE ALWAYS!
I hope we hear how many people caught Covid from this but I doubt it. They were outside but certainly not 6′ apart.
I bet that woman who bragged about being there won’t be invited to the next one.
Maybe they all have natural immunity since they are so venomous.
LOL.. I’d laugh, if their rabid toxicity in libtardness, provided them with natural immunity to covid…
DO AS I SAY! The philosophy of any Democrat at any level of government while their own personal behavior is not to compared to their dicttates. This has been the hypocrisy all along only made more accessable with the COVID restrictions they imposed but ignored in their own lives. Was the hairdresser invited?
you call that dancing ??? colbert looks like a frog on a hot highway…. liberal hypocrisy is repetitive…
Didn’t see a lot of diversity going on there. Guess the new BLM millionaires weren’t invited or more likely weren’t willing to pony up $35k plate to be bored to death or embarrassed associating with the herky-jerky dancing by the old white “We think our poop doesn’t stink” crowd.
Let’s cross our fingers the Dem Party govt dictators don’t msndate shooting dogs in shelters to prevent people from leaving homes to go care for or adopt them like the covid hysterics in the lunatic Australia govt did.
Hope our population is not going to peacefully submit to the Dem Party imposing totalitarian rule by force.