Singer Britney Spears told fans this week that it’s time to “redistribute wealth” and “strike” as the coronavirus spreads.

The millionaire behind songs like “I’m a Slave 4 U” and “Toxic” sparked a “Comrade Britney” trending newsfeed on Twitter this week for her Karl Marx-inspired social media post.

“During this time of isolation, we need connection now more than ever. Call your loved ones. Write virtual love letters,” she wrote Monday on Instagram. “Technologies like virtual communication, streaming and broadcasting are all part of our community collaboration. We will learn to kiss and hold each other through the waves of the web. We will feed each other, re-destribute [sic] wealth, strike. We will understand our own importance from the places we must stay. Communion moves beyond walls. We can still be together. — Mimi Zhu”

Critics posted pictures of Ms. Spears in her opulent home while others welcomed a communist evolution for the artist.

Hey Britney Spears is now Comrade Britney! Welcome to the socialist and leftist family! 🌹🌹🌹🌺🌺 pic.twitter.com/hOtOaJ7zMx — 🌺☭ Shivam Mishra 🇮🇳🌹 #BernieBro (@shivam_china) March 24, 2020

Some reactions included:

“No one is stopping Comrade Britney from re-distributing her wealth.” “Hey, Britney Spears is now Comrade Britney! Welcome to the socialist and leftist family!” “[Do you] remember when comrade Britney rocked the red star at the 2002 VMAs?” “I was not expecting the Resistance & Revolution to be led by Britney Spears.” “We will not redistribute wealth Comrade Britney. You all are overreaching. But, [if] you want to redistribute wealth, we can start with yours.”

The reaction among her 26.6 million Instagram followers was overwhelmingly positive, with cheering such as “queen of [the] proletariat.”

