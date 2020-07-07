Videos on TV and the internet show a trend of white left-wing activists shouting at black law enforcement officers. They call them “traitors,” “sellouts,” and “Uncle Tom.” “You should know better,” said a white activist in the face of a black cop last week.
It is just the latest in a disgusting attack on the police — a movement few Americans could have imagined just two months ago.
Anti-American leftists, under the guise of defending minorities, want local politicians to defund police and even close departments. More rational voices are calling for reasonable reforms to ensure better outcomes. (See today’s “Perspective” features).
Incredibly, elected officials are capitulating to those clamoring for no cops. The Minneapolis City Council voted unanimously last week to eliminate the police department in a city nearly the size of Colorado Springs, which serves as the hub for a metropolitan area of 3.6 million residents. New York Mayor Bill de Blasio cut $1 billion from the city’s police budget.
Without traditional law enforcement, we will have lawlessness. It’s the biggest no-brainer in the world. A society without the structure provided by law enforcement is one in which powerful predators victimize the weak.
Without law enforcement, we see vigilante justice. Prominent St. Louis attorney Mark McCloskey and his wife, Patricia, protected their home with a rifle and handgun last week because protesters broke down a gate and marched toward them. The couple knew their city’s embattled police force had effectively given up on the protests, allowing massive property destruction and death. They were frightened and took safety into their hands. That’s how this goes.
Federal crime data tell us poor Americans, a demographic made up disproportionately of minorities, suffer far more crime than Americans who are middle class or wealthy. The economically disadvantaged are less likely to have weapons and other means to protect themselves. They need the very law enforcement agencies these activists hope to defund and close, supposedly to save Black lives.
African Americans are 78% more likely than whites to experience household burglaries; 133% more likely to experience motor vehicle theft. Hispanics are 46% more likely than non-Hispanics to be victims of property crimes.
Based on a report by The Sentencing Project, Black Americans suffer serious violent crime at much higher rates than whites and Hispanics. The report says Blacks are 66% more likely than whites to be victims of sexual assault, robbery, aggravated assault, and simple assault. Hispanics are 37% more likely than whites to suffer these crimes.
The Sentencing Project found homicide is the most common cause of death for African American men ages 15 to 34.
“Racial minorities’ greater rates of victimization are tied to their heightened fears about crime…” The Sentencing Project reports. “When asked, ‘Is there any area right around here — that is, within a mile — where you would be afraid to walk alone at night?’ nonwhites have more often said yes than whites.”
Regardless of anything protesters might think, minorities are ordinary people who value their families, businesses and homes. They need a response when dialing 911.
Because the mostly white protests are staged in minority neighborhoods, the violence has killed dozens of minorities. Two black teenagers were shot in Seattle’s lawless cop-free “Chop” zone last week. Protesters have burned and looted minority-owned businesses, ruining the lives of families with children.
Upgrades of police procedures and practices are a good idea. We pay law enforcement to protect and serve without prejudice. When things go wrong, we need answers and solutions.
We cannot eliminate or financially suffocate law enforcement in a society based on the rule of law and not the might of men.
The murder of George Floyd by Minneapolis cops leaves a permanent scar on our country. It highlights the need for more and better law and order, not more violence and crime.
George Floyd was Black. His death reminds us of the suffering too many minorities have endured on this land since before our country was founded. It reminds us of how much work we need to do. We cannot allow this to make things worse for minority communities. They, more than white protesters fresh from the university, need good cops to protect their families, properties and lives.
The Gazette Editorial Board
(c)2020 The Gazette (Colorado Springs, Colo.)
The lawless / anarchists / communists, who are destroying our civilized society, and the politicians condone the violence and the politicians are enablers of the violence.
We’ve been saying this for weeks now, since the whole “defund the police” nonsense began. There are many levels of harm that will come to communities where the police no longer go.
There are neighborhoods in my city where the cops either don’t go or take their sweet time responding. Someone I know lived there until recently. Her house was broken into every week. One day they broke in twice. She knew who was doing it. They would stand outside her house and laugh as she called 911. They all knew exactly how long it would take for police to respond (around 45 minutes), and were all vanished about 5 minutes before the cops arrived.
This, despite being less than a mile from the police headquarters. The cops routinely back-burnered calls from this area. Everyone knew what was going on – the cops, the crooks, the victims. This was their new normal.
Property values there are nonexistent. There are no businesses. Nobody has nice things, or someone would break in and take them. We see neighborhoods like this all over. You can identify them easily when people have bars on their windows and chain link fences around their front yards. Avoid these places – just as jobs, money, and opportunity avoids these places.
Now imagine if they knew the cops would never show up, not even with a token response 45 minutes late. That’s what’s coming.
“Anti-American leftists, under the guise of defending minorities, want local politicians to defund police and even close departments” with the result of more violence, killings and death with the only minorities getting defended are the criminal elements while the law abiding blacks get turned into targets in a community Democrat design shooting gallery.
So AGAIN, Liberal Democrat promises made, but the exact opposite is what THE PEOPLE receive. Where is the surprise in that? Do they expect an unearned Nobel Peace Prize for all this violence like Obama got for his Chicago community organizing that resulted in a culture of Chicago killings, death and murder. Democrats really panicked when Trump lowered the Black community unemployment and are desperate to keep Blacks down by Hook, by crook, by COVID or by killings. Just how many more decades of this social attack on blacks for Democrat vote stealing by any means to keep them in states of social dependency, can our African American fellow citizens who are designed to be equal stand? These are human beings with souls, not disposable social experimental guinea pig collateral casualties of their current social wars declared upon WE THE PEOPLE.
I went to but some 9mm ammo so that I could go to the gun range.
There is no 9mm for sale. I went to Academy sporting and not only did they not have any pistol ammo, they had no pistols.
They were all bought out.
This tells me that We Americans are arming ourselves for self protection.
Re-Elect our President Donald Trump.
Democrats have proven to the public that they can no longer be trusted to honorably fulfill the responsibilities of their office, or to depend on them to carry out their sworn duty as representatives of the citizens. It is time to remove these destructive
self-serving democrats from, office EVERYWHERE!
Obviously skin color has nothing to do with intelligence.