When it comes to carrying identification, democrats are simply hypocrites.
While they largely oppose Georgia’s new election law requiring voter identification, dubbing it “racist,” many on team-left are gung-ho on creating a “vaccine passport” despite the actual vaccine hesitancy in black communities.
As reported by The Federalist, the Biden administration is supposedly working with private tech companies to create vaccine passes for Americans to use as proof that they’ve received the COVID-19 vaccine.
These “passports” will be required in order to gain access to certain services, like concerts or large gatherings.
While some states, like New York, are all for the idea, others, like Florida, have already taken swift action to denounce it due to privacy concerns and manipulation into participation in “normal society.”
These concerns, however, have not stopped a slew of other initiatives by organizations like the WHO and IBM from pushing for the collection of vaccination information in order to “return to normal.”
Meanwhile, team-left is spewing outrage against Georgia now requiring voter ID.
Democrats, activist groups and the mainstream media have cried racism, urging the law as a republican push to marginalize black voters. They claim that provisions in the new law like requiring proof of identification with mail-in ballots, limiting the acceptance of absentee ballots to 11 days prior to the election and banning third parties using goods and gifts to appease voters at a polling place make it more difficult for minorities to vote.
Even Joe Biden called it a “blatant attack on the right to vote, the Constitution and good conscience.”
“It’s Jim Crow in the 21st Century,” he said in a tweet.
However, the real racism exists within the idea of a vaccine passport.
Democrats have shown an overwhelming lack of concern that a passport would disproportionately discriminate against communities with high levels of vaccine hesitancy. While it is shrinking, there are still groups like black Americans that have high percentages of people who do not plan to be inoculated.
According to a recent Kaiser Family Foundation poll, only 55 percent of black adults said they received or planned to receive their vaccine.
Keeping this in mind, a passport could automatically exclude people from certain minority groups from getting back to semi-normalcy.
So, which form of identification is truly the racist one? The answer seems pretty clear.
The post Team-left Opposes IDs for Voting, But Not For Vaccines appeared first on Human Events.
© Copyright 2021 HUMAN EVENTS. All Rights Reserved.
—-
This content is published through a licensing agreement with Acquire Media using its NewsEdge technology.
Look to CA and the gruesome newsom recall, ALL SIGNATURES IN THE RECALL ARE GOING TO HAVE TO BE VERIFIED, I have worked recall campaigns, the key was ALWAYS having verifiable voter signatures to be effective for the recall. So, what I am seeing with all of this, YOU MUST BE A REGISTERD VOTER WITH A VERIFIABLE SIGNATURE TO RECALL ONE OF THESE SCHMUCKS ONCE THEY GET INTO OFFICE, BUT DEAD PEOPLE AND ILLEGALS CAN VOTE THEM IN anyone else see a problem with that?
Question…If Georgia was passing out $100 bills on election day but it required an ID to collect, do you think all the poor people of color would somehow have one?
THEY WOULD demand you ONLY Give that 100, to ‘poor’..
Just like the phony CEO from Delta Airlines, slamming the new Georgia voting law, requiring voter ID, as being racist and yet Delta forces people to show an ID before they fly. “Woke” trash!!!!!!!!
AND as i’ve mentioned before, LEFTISTS want you to present ID’s to get INTO THEIR POLITICAL Events..
Hypocrisy Much?
The whole Idea is rediculas of the Democratic party. 30 years ago maybe people didn’t have ID’S but today you have to have a picture ID for everything from buying Cigarettes, alcohol, signing up for federal assistance, cashing a Check, opening a Bank account, etc. If you can’t get one because of the cost, that excuse is not a factor as most states will issue you one free if your Indigent. The only reason they would want vaccine passports is control, the only reason behind not wanting Voter ID is to make cheating easier and to allow illegals or people not eligible to vote, to be able to vote.
There are SEVERAL FOREIGN Nations (such as INDIA) where PHOTO ID is mandatory to vote, YET THEY CAN DO IT, when they have MORE folk in their nation, than WE do….
IT IS NOT and never has been racist. ITS JUST the left doesn’t WANT us to require ID’s, cause that would KILL off one of their main methods of voter fraud.
Let’s not forget that even Coca Cola is now woke and opposes the Ga Law, yet their annual meeting is coming up, and you must have a picture ID to attend. I’m glad Delta still can’t keep their big woke mouth shut, this is the 3rd time they lose their tax exemptions after opposing the legislature’s actions. The legislature was swift to cancel their $35 million fuel exemption. I applaud the legislature for pushing back.
I’ve not drunk Coke in YEARS.. NOR do i use Apple, or AmEx.. WITH how those companies are trying to shank over Georgia, THEY WON’T EVER GET my business again.
The democrats and media still declare that the emperor is wearing an invisible suit. They are a ridiculous joke! EVeryone knows it including a few of them. They should all declare publicly that the white people will have to show IDs also to vote? How about that stacy abrams? and naccp? Funny thing that camel hairs and biden and the democrats have no issue with white people having to show IDs to vote . The inconvenience for them is just fine. I have done it all of my life and it is the norm and expected for white people. WHY can’t the blacks be equal. They expect special treatment! Why, because they are special?
Nor do they have a problem MANDATING Everyone show ID, to get into Government buildings, to show ID to get GUNS (and in some cases AMMO).. YET YU never hear that THOSE things are racist…
It’s crystal clear that the ONLY reason that liberals hate voter ID laws is because it limits their ability to cheat. They are too dense to notice the hypocrisy of their actions.
I just got my shot yesterday and they did not ask me to show any ID. We need a Federal Voting Standard Policy for all states to follow.
YOU couldn’t PAY me enough, to get that vaccine..
The Constitution says that States set the rules and means of voting. A federal standard would be unconstitutional.
Will a vaccine passport be required to enter a polling place?
How ironic that the most important thing you can do as a citizen is to vote and it will be the only time you will not need a photo ID that is needed for all kinds of BS.