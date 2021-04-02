Joe Biden said he would “strongly support” moving the Major League Baseball All-Star Game out of Atlanta because of Georgia’s new voting law that critics say may suppress turnout at the ballot box.

Biden spoke to ESPN’s Sage Steele in an 11-minute interview Wednesday night, saying he would back the MLB if the league decided to move the July 13 game out of Georgia in response to the GOP-backed election reform signed last month by Republican Gov. Brian Kemp.

Gov. Kemp: Biden moving MLB game from Georgia ‘a distraction’ from border crisis

Atlanta based news outlet retracts false claims about new Ga. elections law limiting times and voter access

Left-wing news outlet Atlanta Journal-Constitution issued a retraction after it falsely claimed the new Georgia elections law would limit voting times. On Wednesday, the correction was made after it was discovered the law would not end voting hours early. The paper even went as far as to clarify: “Experts say the net effect was to expand the opportunities to vote for most Georgians.”

However, the paper was not the only one pushing false claims. Joe Biden also alleged the law would limit voting hours. Though, unlike the Atlanta Journal-Constitution, the White House has doubled down on its criticism of the Georgia’s new election law.

