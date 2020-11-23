Days before Thanksgiving, Oregon Gov. Kate Brown said she believes residents who know their neighbors are violating the most recent round of COVID-19 protocols, which includes capping the number of people allowed in your home at six, should call the police.
“This is no different than what happens if there’s a party down the street and it’s keeping everyone awake,” Brown said in an interview Friday. “What do neighbors do [in that case]? They call law enforcement because it’s too noisy. This is just like that. It’s like a violation of a noise ordinance.”
-Excerpt from WTHR
Yes, maybe Katie can get the kids to turn in their parents to the gestapo next.
I can’t waste too much sympathy on Oregonians. Oregon is a 1 party state. They elected this witch and they have no prospects of electing anyone better or smarter. This is truly a case of bringing hell down on your own head.
Please note that not all Oregonians voted for or even support the far left governor, Kate Brown. It’s the liberal I-5 corridor from Portland through Eugene that has the majority of the state’s population that far outweigh the conservative population elsewhere in the state. The governor’s claim to fame is that she is unique (special) due to her being bisexual which is definitely not my business. Yes, Oregon is a blue state and is projected to remain so for the foreseeable future, however, please don’t categorize all Oregonians as leftest insurgents and worse since that isn’t the truth.
Smells like World War 2 Europe to me.
And these jackasses want to call Republicans “Nazis”?
Yeah, that’s the funny party… they keep call US the Nazis. But the real truth is that we are the JEWS.
Hey liberals, you voted for this communist and look what you now have, no freedom. Maybe you can have Thanksgiving by looking at your mother, father, sister, brother and relatives on your “smart phones” and maybe you can cook your Thanksgiving dinner, on your “smart phones”. Isn’t it funny, what happens when you sleep with the devil?????
So just how many people does a self-professed bi-sexual invite into her home at thanksgiving? She has a husband and two step children which makes for only four imperatives, but I’m sure the carpet munchers don’t get counted if they only show up but lay off the turkey. Adds a whole new meaning to “sleeping with the devil.” where you never really know what gets put into the stuffing on Thanksgiving.
I heard it explained very clearly by Marie Harf. She explained that these “lockdowns” and other extreme measures were necessary because people were not obeying the rules already put in place. The constitution does not give ANYONE the right to make rules/laws about our freedom. What will be next? Obese people/diabetic (which is a huge problem in the US) will have their grocery carts viewed and unapproved food will not be allowed? Every light must be turned off at 11:00 so we can get the sleep needed for good health? Sounds a lot like China yet the sheeple blindly go along with it.
Have you already forgotten the “sugar” tax on soft drinks, Big Gulps not allowed in NY, and the tax they do on potato chips? And don’t forget gasoline taxes through the roof for us gas guzzling polluters.
We’ve been under the liberals thumbs for years while they try to make money off of us “sinners”.
Remember the USSR? Children and neighbors were encouraged to turn in their own relatives for anyone who spoke out against the government. People disappeared all the time. This is where we are at with liberals in control.
Soon they will turn enforcement over tho Antifa and BLM. They are the new Brownshirts (caution – historical reference).
Personally, I want to know where the ACLU is (fighting against all these Democrat neo-dictators – suspending our Constitutional Rights)?!
We’ve already had SEVERAL judges rule that several of these (Democrat) Governors have acted unconstitutionally, yet the ACLU remains silent on the REST of these infringements on our RIGHTS and FREEDOMS!
I’m STILL trying to find ANY passage in the U.S. Constitution (or my State Constitution) that rests authority in elected officials to suspend our RIGHTS in order to attempt to prevent us from getting sick!
Yet, most of these Democrat neo-dictators openly want to remove ANY limitations on our borders (effectively allowing ANYONE to cross our borders at any time [even if infected with COVID-19])!
Damn Hypocrites!
is this oregon or berlin?
seig heil!
I suggest that this commie ***** move to North Korea or China
Heh. And Democrats have the nerve to call us Republicans a bunch of Nazis?? .. That’s rich.
Oregon is not Portland.
State officials will not even go into Eastern Oregon right now. None of the local law enforcement will enforce any of these mandates. Same is true in California and Washington. Look at the voter maps. These are red states being shang hai’ed by liberal cities.
I have asked all guests who plan to attend Thanksgiving celebrations here to dress all in BLACK and if possible have a few HATE TRUMP signs to discourage informants.
This is what Senile Quid Pro Joe will do to the rest of the country. His programmers are directing him in that direction. If this Disgusting election is NOT overturned due to the Blatant FRAUD, then GOD HELP US.