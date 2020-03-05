Whoopi Goldberg says the 2020 dream ticket if Joseph R. Biden captures the Democratic Party’s nomination includes none other than former President Obama — as vice president.

The ladies of ABC’s “The View” breathed a sigh of relief on Wednesday after Mr. Biden’s strong showing on Super Tuesday, although Ms. Goldberg mulled over ways he could make up for a lack of political je ne sais quoi.

“Everybody was thinking about who could the VP be for Joe, I thought, ‘Man, what would happen if Joe Biden said ‘my choice for VP is Barack Obama?'” the co-host asked, NewsBusters reported.

Cheers erupted from the audience as the panel broached 22nd Amendment concerns and the scenario’s legality.

“It’s not going to happen,” Ms. Goldberg lamented. “No, he won’t, but it’s not illegal!”

