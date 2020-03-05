Whoopi Goldberg says the 2020 dream ticket if Joseph R. Biden captures the Democratic Party’s nomination includes none other than former President Obama — as vice president.
The ladies of ABC’s “The View” breathed a sigh of relief on Wednesday after Mr. Biden’s strong showing on Super Tuesday, although Ms. Goldberg mulled over ways he could make up for a lack of political je ne sais quoi.
“Everybody was thinking about who could the VP be for Joe, I thought, ‘Man, what would happen if Joe Biden said ‘my choice for VP is Barack Obama?'” the co-host asked, NewsBusters reported.
Cheers erupted from the audience as the panel broached 22nd Amendment concerns and the scenario’s legality.
“It’s not going to happen,” Ms. Goldberg lamented. “No, he won’t, but it’s not illegal!”
I’ll tell you what would happen… if elected … suddenly Biden would “commit suicide”
I too have thought of this scenario. The Communist Democrats show up where least expected. Obama has been eerily quiet. Sit up and pay attention. They fight like Sun Tzo . I’ve read the book. . . They also use Saul Alinsky tactics, such as seize health care and guns and you control the populace.
Please pray this does not happen to our country, and put work into your prayers.
Just Like Putin and Medvedev, the puppet and the puppet master,,,,pure and measured evil in the form of secular socialism where the laws of the god in the mirror prevail over the laws of CREATOR inspired people. One more Whoopi Cushion sounding idea that stinks up our political discourse. How can a sane programming station put such chuckleheaded nincompoops on air, unless they are chuckleheads themselves. Anything for a laugh disguised as liberal political acumen. Social Collective mind manipulation disguised as entertainment.
People like Whoopi, Joy et al are all Useful Idiots and the network is all in for using them because they are the same as thy.
What makes Democrats so intent on wanting to destroy the U.S.A.??
We have the greatest country in the world and these destructive fool Democrats want to turn it into a 3rd world dictatorship, where Democrats are to dictators.
These deranged destructive Democrats think; “You will be assimilated, resistance is futile.”
I have thought about this and it may well be either. Michelle Obama or BHO. Biden is weak, so guess who gets to be president again. And who will be his VP?
I pray that doesn’t happen, for it will most likely be the end of our country as we once knew it.
I think that the Demonrats have exactly that idea in mind. Only it’ll be Michael aka Michelle Obama instead of Barry the Fairy. And if Bite-Me Biden does get elected by some miracle then I predict that he’ll be dead within a month if not sooner.