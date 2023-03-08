A high school teacher terminated for refusing to hide a transgender policy from parents says other teachers support her but are afraid of being punished, too.

Jessica Tapia was working as a Riverside, California gym teacher at Jurupa United School District but was fired in late January after the school district learned she would not abide the transgender-affirming policy, AFN reported.

“Based on your religious beliefs, you cannot be dishonest with parents,” Tapia’s termination noticed, signed by an assistant superintendent, states.

The transgender-affirming policy affects more than 2,000 teachers and staff members, and 20,000 students, in Riverside County.

Tapia, who filed a complaint with the Equal Employment Opportunity Commission after her firing, is being represented by Pacific Justice Institute in her lawsuit.

In an update to her lawsuit, Tapia told Fox News host Tucker Carlson last week many other teachers have contacted her to voice their support.

“I’m being totally overwhelmed, in the best way possible,” she said, “with hundreds of teachers reaching out to me, telling me that they are ready to die on this hill with me… and stand for the protection of children and stand for parental rights.”

Her attorney, PJI president Brad Dacus, told the Fox News host public schools are becoming one of the most hostile places a Christian can work.

“We’re representing hundreds of people, employees,” he said, “who were fired because of their faith.”

In her situation, Tapia’s case is sadly unique because she was not fired for overtly sharing her faith, such as leading students in prayer or reading a Bible devotion in class. The school district’s notice states plainly she was fired because she would not follow the anti-parent policy, and the policy overrides a religious accommodation.

“I am truly afraid that many other teachers don’t even know they’re under these directives,” the fired teacher told Carlson. “I didn’t know I was under these directives until I found out.”

Dacus advised the Fox News show PJI offers an “opt-out” form that helps parents fight their woke school districts

