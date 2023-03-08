(KRON) – California Gov. Gavin slammed in a tweet Monday morning, saying the state would no longer be doing business with the chain in response to the company’s decision to not sell an abortion pill by mail in 20 Conservative-led states last week.
“California won’t be doing business with or any company that cowers to extremists and puts women’s lives at risk,” wrote. “We’re done.”
‘ announcement came after attorneys general in the 20 states warned and pharmacy chain CVS that they could face legal consequences if they sold abortion pills by mail to those states.
A spokesman for confirmed to the Associated Press that the company sent a response to the AGs, saying it would not dispense mifepristone in their states. Restrictions on abortion pills have been imposed in 19 U.S. states and there’s a court battle over whether they have the power to do so in defiance of U.S. Food and Drug Administration policy.
Among the states affected are Iowa, Alaska, Arkansas, Alabama, South Dakota, Florida, Georgia, Louisiana, Ohio, South Carolina and Texas. Most of those states already have restrictive abortion laws on the books, according to The Hill.
Gov. has vowed to make California a safe haven for women seeking an abortion following the Supreme Court’s overturning of Roe vs. Wade last year.
The Governor’s office shared the following statement with Nexstar’s KRON:
“California is reviewing all relationships between and the state. We will not pursue business with companies that cave to right wing bullies pushing their extremist agenda or companies that put politics above the health of women and girls.”
On Friday, the White House condemned the push by the attorneys general to block the sale of abortion pills, calling it “dangerous and unacceptable.” Press secretary Karine Jean-Pierre didn’t weigh in on ‘ decision, though, The Hill reports.
—-
Gov. Newsom has vowed to make California a safe haven for women seeking to murder their unborn baby following the Supreme Court’s overturning of Roe vs. Wade last year.
Exactly what human right gives a woman the right to murder her unborn baby?
What about the Baby’s human rights?
A woman’s body ends at the end of the baby’s umbilical cord and that is where the baby’s body begins.
It is Not the woman’s body that they are killing; it is the baby’s body!!
If I were Walgreen’s, I would gladly pull out of that hellhole.