DENVER (CBS4) – Denver Police Chief Paul Pazen has had it. He says his officers are arresting a record number of armed felons, but the Denver County Court and Denver District Attorney’s Office are releasing them with low or no bonds.

In a desperate attempt to address the issue, he’s forming a partnership with federal agents so the cases will be heard in federal court instead, where prosecutors and judges show less leniency toward violent offenders.

Pazen says a DPD officer and federal agent will respond together to active shooting scenes and review cases involving felons who are accused of illegally having a weapon.

