DENVER (CBS4) – Denver Police Chief Paul Pazen has had it. He says his officers are arresting a record number of armed felons, but the Denver County Court and Denver District Attorney’s Office are releasing them with low or no bonds.
In a desperate attempt to address the issue, he’s forming a partnership with federal agents so the cases will be heard in federal court instead, where prosecutors and judges show less leniency toward violent offenders.
Pazen says a DPD officer and federal agent will respond together to active shooting scenes and review cases involving felons who are accused of illegally having a weapon.
– Read more at CBS4 Denver
It ain’t rocket science.
No it isn’t.. ANY FOOL with half a brain, would be able to understand that IF you keep coddling crooks, You will GET MORE crime!
Liberals destroy civilized society by condoning criminal behavior and by not allowing criminals to be punished.