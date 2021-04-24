An NYPD lieutenant was injured in Brooklyn early Friday when a suspect dragged him into the street with his car during a motor vehicle stop, police said.

Police had stopped Takim Newson, 32, in front of 361 Rockaway Parkway in Brownsville at about 3:50 a.m. when the lieutenant approached him and asked him to step out of his car.

Newson instead hit the gas, speeding the car into reverse and pulling the officer into the street, cops said. Police posted video of the incident on Twitter.

The lieutenant broke free as the car reached the middle of the street. He was treated at a local hospital and released later in the day, said police.

Police did not identify the lieutenant, but said he worked in the 71st Precinct in Crown Heights. The incident occurred in Brownsville.

Newson was arrested later Friday in Nassau County, police said.

Newson is charged with an attempted murder shooting in Queens in February. He was arrested several weeks ago in North Carolina and brought before a Queens judge, who released him on bail.

©2021 New York Daily News. Visit nydailynews.com. Distributed by Tribune Content Agency, LLC.

