An NYPD lieutenant was injured in Brooklyn early Friday when a suspect dragged him into the street with his car during a motor vehicle stop, police said.
Police had stopped Takim Newson, 32, in front of 361 Rockaway Parkway in Brownsville at about 3:50 a.m. when the lieutenant approached him and asked him to step out of his car.
Newson instead hit the gas, speeding the car into reverse and pulling the officer into the street, cops said. Police posted video of the incident on Twitter.
The lieutenant broke free as the car reached the middle of the street. He was treated at a local hospital and released later in the day, said police.
Police did not identify the lieutenant, but said he worked in the 71st Precinct in Crown Heights. The incident occurred in Brownsville.
Newson was arrested later Friday in Nassau County, police said.
Newson is charged with an attempted murder shooting in Queens in February. He was arrested several weeks ago in North Carolina and brought before a Queens judge, who released him on bail.
And herein lies the problem.
He was released without bail, known as OR or own recognizance meaning he “promises” to appear which in this guys case means he will not appear. When the court lets him out again, you know because of his “minority status” and how unfair it is to require he actually answer for his crimes with any luck the next officer will do the country a favor and kill him.
“Newson is charged with an attempted murder shooting in Queens in February. He was arrested several weeks ago in North Carolina and brought before a Queens judge, who released him on bail.”
Oh No, we would want anyone to think that he was only arrested because he is black.
“Newson is charged with an attempted murder shooting in Queens in February. He was arrested several weeks ago in North Carolina and brought before a Queens judge, who released him on bail”. I think all of us Conservatives should go to New York, where we can be mugged, robbed or killed, because the criminals run the streets. Great job de Blasio and great job Governor Cuomo. Kill innocent people in nursing homes but let the criminals run the streets. The Democrat communist playbook for chaos!!!!
Okay Antifa and BLM members and supporters. Here we have a fellow human being who has chosen law enforcement as his life’s work. You see what a simple traffic stop can evolve into.
He isn’t walking up to a car with two people sitting in it and pulling out his gun and shooting them in the face just because. He isn’t destroying other people’s property by rioting and burning. He isn’t stealing from other people by vandalizing and looting. He, and others like him, are out protecting your sorry a***s every day while you wish misfortune upon them and invent sick ways to make it happen.
Are there bad cops? Sure—just as there are bad receptionists, bad plumbers, etc. If you buy a bushel of apples and you discover there are some bad ones, do you throw out the whole bushel. No, you weed out the bad ones and you will buy more apples in the future. You remove bad people the same way—it is as simple as that. There will be casualties in the line of police work because they do not always get the cooperation they ask for and those situations can escalate.
This national movement to malign police officers shows willful ignorance on a segment of the population and sorry, inept leadership on the local, state, and national levels. This is a very poor reflection on our society. It is senseless and inexcusable.
That Queen’s Judge should go to the hospital and see what happened to the Officer, and tell him, he allowed that “misaligned” individual free…