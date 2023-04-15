President Joe Biden might have been thinking about his favorite dish during a speech to the Irish government on Thursday.

“There’s nothing our nations can’t achieve if we do it together,” Biden said. “Let’s go lick the world, let’s get it done.”

It is unclear whether the comment referred to the president’s beloved ice cream or an older meaning of the word “lick,” which means to beat or defeat soundly. Biden’s confusing comment came as he closes out his visit this week to Ireland and Northern Ireland.

The comment, which appears in the official White House transcript, followed another confusing stream of words he told about growing up as a Biden.

“And so, one of the things that—she’d look at me and say, ‘Joey, remember. Remember who you are.’ Like, ‘You’re a Biden.’ Like, you know, what the hell is a Biden? You know what I mean? I’m like—like I’m a—you know, anyway,” the president said, according to the White House transcript.

The comments come as Democrats have called for the retirement of California senator Dianne Feinstein due to her cognitive and health issues. Party members have largely stayed quiet on Biden and his frequent lack of mental acuteness.