The American Academy of Pediatrics is recommending that everyone age 2 and older don a mask when returning to school this year regardless of their COVID-19 vaccination status, the group said on Monday, according to NBC.
As part of a layered approach, the group says that all children and school staff should wear masks when returning to the classroom for the 2021-22 school year, citing safety concerns among the largely unvaccinated student population, NBC reports.
“We need to prioritize getting children back into schools alongside their friends and their teachers — and we all play a role in making sure it happens safely,” Sonja O’Leary, chair of the AAP Council on School Health, said, according to NBC. “Combining layers of protection that include vaccinations, masking and clean hands hygiene will make in-person learning safe and possible for everyone.”
The American Academy of Pediatrics noted that their recommendation is based on the fact that a sizable portion of the student population is unvaccinated. Children over the age of 12 are currently eligible for vaccination, but emergency use authorization for anyone younger is still months away.
The group’s latest recommendations come as COVID-19 cases are rising nationwide in part due to the circulation of more infectious variants, like the Delta variant.
VIDEO – Fauci: Universal Masking in Schools for Everyone Older than 2 ‘Is a Reasonable Thing To Do’ https://t.co/O7EW6fmH9M
— Grabien (@GrabienMedia) July 19, 2021
Cases are also on the rise in Massachusetts, up 46% last week over the prior week. The Massachusetts Department of Public Health confirmed that 132 new cases in Provincetown were linked to the Fourth of July weekend.
They just can’t let it go. We have had articles on here over the past week regarding government flagging of posts on Facebook that they deem to be misinformation on COVID, and yet the biggest source of misinformation comes straight from the government itself. They want to impose all of these restrictions on everybody and then turn around and contradict them at a later date.
All along we have been told that children are the least likely to get it but, if they do, they will have a quick recovery. If masks work, why do we need social distancing? If social distancing works, why do we need masks> If the vaccines work, why do we need either? If everything works, why are people still contracting the virus? Because it is a virus and that is how they behave—they need to let this thing run its course.
The joke of it all is that the people making the rules for the rest of us do not abide by them themselves—they have been spotted out in public numerous times doing the opposite of what they tell us to do. If it so serious for us, then why not them?
“The American Academy of Pediatrics noted that their recommendation is based on the fact that a sizable portion of the student population is unvaccinated.” Meaning what? It is just another layer of control. Stay tuned for the next episode of this exciting drama.
Apparently Liberals need to train the kids young to wear masks so they won;t be identified in riots when they grow up.
WHEN all this mask mandate bull starte, MOST OF US were saying you can bet, THEY WILL DO ALL they can to keep them on our faces…
PITY WE can’t superglue a mask to ALL THOSE so-called doctors faces, PERMANENTLY!
” citing safety concerns among the largely unvaccinated student population”. So even if a person is vaccinated they need to wear a mask? What is the purpose of getting vaccinated if a person must wear a mask? Secondly, a person with a heart condition is breathing in more carbon dioxide, which could lead to a heart attack. Anyone who wears a mask is breathing in more carbon dioxide and as a result some people are suffering from headaches, dizziness and even fainting. Boy, putting more carbon dioxide in your system is sure doing your body good, isn’t it you nut cake scientists, who follow the so called science? Breathing vapor from your breath into a mask is a breeding ground for bacteria. Also, children rarely spread covid and rarely have side effects from covid. Some scientists and doctors should not be men of science, as they are charlatans!
I had to go to the VA today, to get something on my account done (So i can keep getting my VA perscriptions updated), and had a long argument with a doctor over JUST THAT FACT.
“WHY Should i get a shot, that does absolutely nothing to prevent me catching or spreading a virus, IF YOU ARE JUST GOING TO KEEP DEMANDING I mask the hell up”?
He kept saying “BUT we must stop the spread”.
I replied “WHY THEN DID the virus STILL SPREAD THEN to the level it did last year, WITH ALL THE MASK MANDATES WE HAD in place, IF MASKS actually worked”..
He refused to answer, and even tried to tell me, i was “required” to get the shot, before i could leave.. I DEMANDED to see where in writing it was, THAT I Was required”.
He WOULDN’T show me.. So let me leave…
“The joke of it all is that the people making the rules for the rest of us do not abide by them themselves—they have been spotted out in public numerous times doing the opposite of what they tell us to do. If it so serious for us, then why not them?”
This is the ways of the dishonorable, dishonest Democrat Party.
It is all about the Democrat Party’s control over everyone and everything. “To Rule and to Ruin”… What political party rules all of the high crime, high debt, high disease cities???
….. The Democrat Party 👿
Hell, just look at those dems, who LITERALLY FLED from prosecution in Texas (last i checked, that was a FEDERAL FELONY), all of them on those two private jets, were NOT MASKED UP, now 5 of them have covid..
So where are the cries of THAT BEING a super spreader event?!
Where are the mandatory quarantining processes for THEM?!
People, don’t listen to a word that these so-called “experts” say. It is all a ruse and is meant to control our children in order to make sure they are good little drones for the NWO. RESIST! There is nothing called COVID that has ever been isolated in any lab. Whatever the condition is and whatever causes it, children do not get it or spread it.
Teach your children to discern and think for themselves, not go along with the pack just because. They will turn out to be strong individuals and help save this country.
Besides, the majority of the “cases” they refer to are with vaccinated people, let that sink in.
What gets me, is SINCE WE HAVE ALREADY SEEN them lie about the #s, how the hell can they ever expect us to TRUST THEM ON THe #s, now?!?
Doctors for children are the biggest liars ! They don’t by science. They think they are gods. I have seen the damage they have done to children. They are getting paid big money to hurt your child. A two year old wearing a mask is child abuse. But the democrats will do anything and say anything to control the American people. Anyone listening to these liars need their children took away from them. This is nothing but power over your lives from Communist democrat party.
IMO EVERY damn one of those doctors, pushing this, NEED TO GET SUED and have their DR licenses YANKED..
And all these scientist should wear plastic bags over their heads.
Enough of this shitake mushroom stuff.
If the virus isn’t man made then let it flow through the population and get it over. Now that the herd is thinned we gain more value as survivors.
Part of me, fears THAT IS WHY They are pushing to get everyone ‘shot’.. TO “Cull” the population..
What everyone needs to remember is that even as a bio weapon thankfully this virus has a 99.8% survival rate (even higher in children!). So obviously there is more going on here. Money, power, and total control seem like good possiblities.This statement from the American Acadamey Of Pediatrics is tantamount tp child abuse!
Less than 400 of under 18 year olds have died from covid. Of those, all had pre-existing conditions. That puts the risk of death for a healthy child at 0. A study of masks shows that after 3 minutes of wearing a mask a child’s CO2 level is in the dangerous range. Make these schools show the evidence that masks do a darn thing before subjecting our children to this. They can’t, because there isn’t any. This is child abuse, plain and simple.
Proof. You must be a racist, homophobic, islamophobic, bigoted white supremacist, to demand proof..
NOW OFF to the re-education camps with you.! BY order of the proteletariat.
It is beyond any understanding this recommendation. The data available has been clear since March 2020: Healthy children DO NOT DIE due to this virus. This has been found in every country of the world. Therefore, they do not have any need for vaccination or to wear masks. if we would follow this logic (????) we should vaccinate everybody to the yellow fever. What the “leaders” of this world have done to us is the worst since the beginning of time .
It’s all about getting people used to following their rules, and HATING anyone who doesn’t agree! Now they are trying to get it started when they are children, and clueless!
These so-called child health experts are mad. A few weeks ago JAMA Pediatrics published a study looking at carbon dioxide content in inhaled air, with or without masks, in healthy children. “Children wearing masks inhaled carbon dioxide higher than what is already deemed acceptable by a factor of 6. Kids reach this level of hypercapnia not after a day in school with a mask but after just 3 minutes.” Parents must resist this outrage at all costs.
I wonder, how many of those parents, are just going to NOT SEND THEIR KIDS TO school??
….already deemed unacceptable….
The covid virus is very tiny but the gaps between the fibers of a mask are relatively huge. Thus masks are totally useless.
Masks are useless for senior citizens.
Masks are useless for middle aged people.
Masks are useless for young adults.
Masks are useless for teenagers.
Masks are useless for little kids.
Masks are useless for babies.
In case you missed the point; Masks are a waste of cloth.
They do nothing whatsoever to help stop covid. “Follow the science” of mathematics.