Joe Biden won’t get a full House for his first speech to Congress.
Only about 200 lawmakers will be allowed into the House chamber for Biden’s first address to a joint session of Congress next week because of coronavirus concerns, according to a U.S. Capitol official familiar with planning for the event.
The roughly 200 representatives and senators in attendance for Biden’s Wednesday address can’t bring along guests, either, the official said.
Between the House and Senate, there are 529 members of Congress. Caucus leaders in each chamber will pick which members can attend the speech in-person, the official said.
The official also noted that there will be spillover seating available in the House gallery.
Accommodations for Biden’s speech may be made easier by the fact that some GOP lawmakers have said they don’t plan to attend.
Other Republicans are upset by the fact that House Speaker Nancy Pelosi (D-Calif.), whose office is in charge of planning for the event, won’t allow a full audience.
“In our nation’s history, it is unprecedented to convene a joint session of Congress such as this without extending an invitation to all Members of Congress,” upstate New York Rep. Claudia Tenney wrote in a letter to Pelosi this week. “With the right precautions and social distancing measures a space designed to accommodate almost 1,000 individuals can operate at about 50 percent capacity to safely accommodate all members of the House and Senate who attend.”
Biden waited unusually long to hold his first address to Congress, in part because of complications related to the pandemic.
White House officials say Biden will focus the speech on his “American Families Plan,” which is expected to ask Congress to expand a range of social programs, like paid family leave, childcare, community college and certain tax credits benefiting working-class parents. The plan is expected to cost more $1 trillion and be bankrolled by levying heftier taxes on the rich.
The plan is unlikely to gain support from Republicans, who are already complaining about the cost of Biden’s $2.3 trillion infrastructure spending proposal.
“In our nation’s history, it is unprecedented to convene a joint session of Congress such as this without extending an invitation to all Members of Congress,” ?????,,, Sounds more like a meeting of the Soviet politburo than a State of the Union Speech with selected pre-scripted party propaganda aimed for the purpose of promoting the illusions of a Miss-Stated State of the disunion that Biden and his party of prevaricating politicians have delivered. Apparently to Joe, a Joint session of Congress is when he, Nancy and Hunter light up their Joints and fill the Congressional property with more smoke and mirrors. and those who cannot be hypnotized with the flashing red disco lights fail to get an invitation.
#1. This will be nothing but lies and deceptions.
#2. “Caucus leaders in each chamber will pick which members can attend the speech in-person, the official said.”
you can bet your bippy that only Betrayal Biden’s supporters will be picked.
#3. I think it would be great, if NO one from the GOP attend this “Betrayal Biden” Con and Deception.
Why pretend to support a “Betrayal Biden” function that is nothing but LIES, Cons and Deceptions?
You gonna tear up your copy, Nancy?
Joe Biden’s State Of The Union aka Joe Biden’s Pravda / Propaganda speech. Will Biden gives the speech, will he have photos of Trotsky, Lenin and Stalin?????
Let’s see – control the message, control the crowd, control the media. Did I just wake up in a third world country? I guess when you run out of excuses for keeping a country shut down, you can always blame a disease.
This is totally unacceptable, they let more people RIOT!!!! Who do they think they’re fooling???? We’re not stupid sheep who believe this bull .
The ONLY reason for this is because Biden does NOT want any republicans there. OR maybe because he knows most of them wouldn’t show up anyway!
Of course it will be “Bi-partisan” since two Republicans will be selected from the Senate (Romney and Murkowski) and a couple Republican Representatives that voted to impeach Trump such as John Katco. What a farce! Not worth the TV time. Thank God for the DVR to be able to watch something more worthwhile (not a difficult chore!)
This is truly absurd. If ALL Americans are now vaccine eligible, make sure that ALL congress members, Senators, SCOTUS members, etc. are vaccinated. Then put off the speech for 2 weeks after #2, and invite ALL to the “speech”. Most had the Covid vaccine a while back anyway, and are now IMMUNE. COME ON MAN!!
No one should be required to have the vaccine in order to participate in this job or any other.