Leftwing colleges and universities say they want inclusion and unity but continue to promote racial discrimination and division. Stanford University is the latest example of actual systemic racism in which non-Black students were sent to the back of the bus for a screening of the superhero movie Black Panther.
As the Supreme Court wades into affirmative action policies at America’s colleges, the left has taken discrimination to a new level. From segregated graduations to race-restricted meeting spaces to overt discrimination in college acceptances, the left has made its mark in American education. Is this the new Jim Crow?
Dr. Anthony Fauci clings to the covid pandemic and pushes more vaccinations. Plus, Elon Musk takes heat for kicking Antifa radicals off of Twitter.
Check out today’s show for all the details.
This woke socialist Democrat Party has put the Black and the LGBTQ+ on pedestals, above and in front of Whites and Asians.
We the People are NOT treated equally, We the People are NOT given the same opportunities.
I.A.W. U.S. Census & FBI (Table 43a)
Black males make up about 7% of the U.S. population but every year commit ~56% of all the murders and ~64% of all robberies in the U.S… Every year in the U.S. there are ~6,000 African-Americans men, women and children killed and 92% of them were killed by fellow African-Americans.
But this is acceptable to the woke Democrat Party.
There’s your educational system teaching the truth about racism. I suppose they teach by negative example.
Maybe white tuition payers should sent their money to the backs of their pockets until their kids get put back on equal footing. Lawsuits need to be given of the magnitude of University financial crippling, with the Federal Government supervisiing all admissions and Teacher backgrounds to insure equal opportunity,,,just like they did to the southern states to insure blacks got a fair shake in the 60’s in admissions to equal education and clean elections. Only using forms of discrimination to correct forms of discrimination just doubles the trouble in more destined to fail social experimentation where our kids get turned to Frankenstein monsters with implanted criminal minds just like Franky was. Can the peasants with pitchforks be far behind? Just ask the Chinese whose Socialist woke leaders are about to get a taste of street correction.
I am all in for discrimination, but not against skin color. I’m thinking that communist/socialist sympathizers should not even be allowed on the bus. Why? Because they advocate a system that eliminates the very premise of individual rights (which being able to ride on the bus without regard to race or social status guarantees). Put another way, why should a political system that “guarantees rights” allow people who want to destroy that system the right to do so?