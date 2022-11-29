Leftwing colleges and universities say they want inclusion and unity but continue to promote racial discrimination and division. Stanford University is the latest example of actual systemic racism in which non-Black students were sent to the back of the bus for a screening of the superhero movie Black Panther.

As the Supreme Court wades into affirmative action policies at America’s colleges, the left has taken discrimination to a new level. From segregated graduations to race-restricted meeting spaces to overt discrimination in college acceptances, the left has made its mark in American education. Is this the new Jim Crow?

Dr. Anthony Fauci clings to the covid pandemic and pushes more vaccinations. Plus, Elon Musk takes heat for kicking Antifa radicals off of Twitter.

