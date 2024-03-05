The Supreme Court dealt a major blow to radical leftwing efforts to keep former President Trump off the ballot. In a unanimous ruling, the Supreme Court struck down the Colorado Supreme Court’s move to block Trump from the state’s primary election ballot.

Colorado and other states have made move to keep Trump off the ballot, a direct attempt at election interference. However, the Supreme Court ruled that only Congress can decide if a federal candidate can or cannot run.

Biden receives more bad news from the American people. Plus, Nikki Haley backtracks on national television.

Check out today’s show for all the details.

Please add your comments below and also please add them to the comments on the YouTube video.

Subscribe to the YouTube channel