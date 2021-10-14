Nancy Pelosi scolded the media for not helping spread the word about Joe Biden’s “build back better” agenda. In comments at a press conference, Pelosi revealed what we already knew: the media are part of the Democrat machine, and their job is to spread leftwing talking points.

Pelosi urged the media to “do a better job” of selling the infrastructure bills that have stalled in Congress. Pelosi can’t seem to run her own caucus, but she has no problem telling reporters what to do. The media are doing plenty to downplay Joe Biden’s massive failures, so what happened to honest, real journalism?

Lego becomes the latest company to get woke. Plus, Kamala Harris uses Columbus Day to bash America.

Check out today’s show for all the details.

Please add your comments below and also please add them to the comments on the YouTube video.

Subscribe to the YouTube channel