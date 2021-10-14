Nancy Pelosi scolded the media for not helping spread the word about Joe Biden’s “build back better” agenda. In comments at a press conference, Pelosi revealed what we already knew: the media are part of the Democrat machine, and their job is to spread leftwing talking points.
Pelosi urged the media to “do a better job” of selling the infrastructure bills that have stalled in Congress. Pelosi can’t seem to run her own caucus, but she has no problem telling reporters what to do. The media are doing plenty to downplay Joe Biden’s massive failures, so what happened to honest, real journalism?
Lego becomes the latest company to get woke. Plus, Kamala Harris uses Columbus Day to bash America.
Check out today’s show for all the details.
How do you change— change the U.S. from a capitalist system’,
Into a Socialistic Democrat Party government controlled system. ??
1. Healthcare — Control healthcare and you control the people.
2. Welfare — Take control of every aspect of their lives (Food, Housing, and Income).
3. Education — Take control of what people read and listen to — take control of what children and young people learn in schools and colleges.
4. Religion — Remove the belief in the God from the Government and schools.
5. Class Warfare — Divide the people into the wealthy and the poor. This will cause more discontent and it will be easier to take from the wealthy and give to poor. Until there are only the poor.
6. Debt — Increase the debt to an unsustainable level.
7. Gun Control — Remove the ability for the people to defend themselves from the Government. (“Socialist Democrat Party State”)
8. Poverty — Increase the poverty level as high as possible. Poor people are easier to control and will keep socialists in power if they are providing everything for them to live. Encourage, protect and support multi-millions of illegal immigrants who are poor, uneducated and disease ridden.
9. Allow illegal immigrants to vote and hold government positions.
Do these look like the tactics of the Democrat Party??
The treachery of the traitorous, socialist Democrat Party know no bounds.
Actually the first thing you do is corrupt and take over the media who is expected by social theives and controlling criminals like Pelosi to promote the party line and never question or challenge their proposed social crimes. Does anyone now doubt what scolding Pelosi now expects of the media her party paid good honest rediverted American tax money to buy? How dare these journalists actually act like journalists? How dare the clay actually dictate to the political pie eyed potter, how to clean let alone break the family dishes.
Why sell damaged goods, “Let the buyer beware!”
agreed Joe…. If you have to work at “selling” something to someone… they just don’t need it.
Hey, Witch—your day is coming up at the end of the month—get an electric broom and fly off into the sunset.
We are not interested in Biden’s Built Back Beaten joke of a policy.
We learned that “We should not vote on it to see what is in it.” We learned that you are a liar. We learned that the Democratic version of reality is matrix and I am not eating the blue pill. We learned that Covid like hurricanes are a means to control the population for their evil agenda.
It is time to not only read in between the lines when they speak or write but to out right not believe them as their actions are 180 to their words and they have successfully brought our nation to its knees. Time for us to stand up and speak out, reach out if necessary and take back what works and made us successful as the nation we became and can still be.
The only house this person speaks for is the house of satan.