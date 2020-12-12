The Supreme Court has denied a Texas effort Friday that would have essentially nullified the presidential elections in Pennsylvania, Michigan, Georgia and Wisconsin.

“The State of Texas’s motion for leave to file a bill of complaint is denied for lack of standing under Article III of the Constitution,” the Supreme Court’s order reads. “Texas has not demonstrated a judicially cognizable interest in the manner in which another State conducts its elections. All other pending motions are dismissed as moot.”

The order does not foreclose any other pending or future election appeals at the Supreme Court, but time is running out. The states meet next week on Dec. 14 for the Electoral College exercise. And on Jan. 6 there will be a joint session of the House and Senate to count the electoral votes and certify President-elect Joe Biden as the winner.

– Read more at Fox News.

NewsMax — Supreme Court Rejects Texas Lawsuit and Trump Bid to Undo Election Loss

Guiliani says legal fight to go on

Rudy Giuliani says President Donald Trump’s legal battle will go on despite the Supreme Court rejecting a bid Friday from Texas’ attorney general to block the ballots of millions of voters in battleground states that went in favor of Joe Biden.

“The case wasn’t rejected on the merits, the case was rejected on standing,” Giuliani said Friday during an appearance on Newsmax TV’s “Stinchfield.”

“The answer to that is to bring the case now in the district court by the president, by some of the electors, alleging the same facts where there would be standing and therefore get a hearing.”

– Read more at Newsmax

‘March for Trump’ to take place in Washington, D.C. this weekend, One America News will provide LIVE coverage

Texas GOP Chair Allen West says SCOTUS setback may call for new ‘union’ of ‘law-abiding states‘

The leader of the Republican Party in Texas suggested Friday that “law-abiding states” might want to form their own “union,” after the U.S. Supreme Court rejected the Lone Star State’s lawsuit over the 2020 presidential election, according to reports.

“The Supreme Court, in tossing the Texas lawsuit that was joined by seventeen states and 106 US congressman, [has] decreed that a state can take unconstitutional actions and violate its own election law — resulting in damaging effects on other states that abide by the law, while the guilty state suffers no consequences,” West wrote, according to KTVT-TV of Dallas-Fort Worth.

“This decision establishes a precedent that says states can violate the U.S. Constitution and not be held accountable,” West continued. “This decision will have far-reaching ramifications for the future of our constitutional republic.

“Perhaps law-abiding states should bond together and form a Union of states that will abide by the Constitution,” he added.

-Read more at Fox News

The courage and leadership of Allen West never rests. Very proud to work with him and to consider him a friend and mentor. He is one of our country’s greats and was made for such times as these when bold truths must be told for the sake of our republic 🇺🇸 pic.twitter.com/b4Dz8ueLpG — Chad Robichaux (@ChadRobo) December 12, 2020