DENVER (KDVR) — Denver could pay for the education of as many as six K-12 students in one year with the money it spends on a single person experiencing homelessness.
The first phase of a new report report detailed a conservative estimate on what organizations in the Denver metro and the City and County of Denver spend on healthcare, housing and other services for homelessness.
To solve the information gaps, the Common Sense Institute, a business-focused organization, partnered with the University of Colorado Denver’s Inworks program, the Downtown Denver Partnership and Together Denver to pin down spending and outcomes.
See more at KDVR Denver.
The per-person spending on homelessness is similar to the median income of a resident
The city of Denver spends at least twice as much on homelessness per person as it does on K-12 public school students – and the spending crushes the veterans affairs budget in the state, a new study released Thursday found, according to a report.
For comparison, the city reportedly spends between $41,679 and $104,201 on each person experiencing homelessness in a year while only $19,202 on each K-12 public school student over the same period of time.
The amount spent on each homeless person in the area is comparable to the average income of area residents. The average rent for a person living in the area is $21,156 per year and the median per capita income is $45,000, FOX 31 of Denver reported.
Read more at Fox News
Just because someone is homeless, they do not deserve to live wherever they want anyway they want free.
Denver and other Democrat ruled cities could build section 8 housing and insist that the homeless move into these structures or leave the area or go to prison.
Question: Are the multi-millions of illegal immigrants that are being encouraged, supported and protected by the Democrat puppet Biden administration, Homeless??
Just proof positive that the immediate gratification must Trump all benefits of investing in the long-term future. Those who invest in perpetuating people of poverty and failure, just create more poverty and failure while ignoring building a future generation capable of Self-governance. Democrats obviously put thier money where their morals are. Soon they will be building statues and monuments in the shapes of cardboard skid row houses and tents, and call it our brave new world. Hunger motivates which is why God designed us to rise each day and seek our own sustenance. Only corrupt criminals bent on stealing the life force of a nation would reward poverty and failure to the tune of trillions of misspent dollars chasing unattainable dreams. J.Paul Getty said that if you redistribute all the wealth in America at noon, by 12:01 someone will have more than somebody else. Anything other than that artificially created, is NOT a human condition. In a land of freedom of choice, homelessness is one of the choices, and also one of the consequences. Take away choices or consequences and THAT also is not a human condition. Enter the inhuman soul destroying Democrat socialists bent on a social control that will have us all in tents and cardboard soon.
The upside down world of liberalism. The education of students and students lives do not matter. Of course many of the homeless are high on marijuana and other drugs. How can homeless people afford to pay for the drugs they are using, drugs that are destroying their bodies? Where is the money coming from for their drug habits?