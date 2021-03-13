The Christian community often prays for victims of gun violence, and now Chuck Schumer is openly mocking them.

Right before the Democrats took an axe to our constitutional rights to bear arms, the far-left Senator proudly stated “No more thoughts and prayers”.

"No more hopes and prayers, thoughts and prayers—a vote is what we need," Senate Majority Leader Chuck Schumer says as Democrats introduce gun reform legislation. https://t.co/IqC5YhwUE1 pic.twitter.com/MwwpRjDVDj — ABC News Politics (@ABCPolitics) March 11, 2021