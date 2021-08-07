MADISON, Wis. (AP) — The University of Wisconsin removed a large boulder from its Madison campus on Friday at the request of minority students who view the rock as a symbol of racism.
Chamberlin Rock, on the top of Observatory Hill, is named after Thomas Crowder Chamberlin, a geologist and former university president. Students of color on campus say the rock represents a history of discrimination. The boulder was referred to as a derogatory name for Black people in a Wisconsin State Journal story in 1925.
The derogatory term was commonly used in the 1920s to describe any large dark rock. University historians have not found any other time that the term was used, but they said the Ku Klux Klan was active on campus at that time, the Wisconsin State Journal reported.
University Chancellor Rebecca Blank approved removing Chamberlin Rock in January but the Wisconsin Historical Society needed to sign off because the boulder was located within 15 feet (4.6 meters) of a Native American burial site.
The rock will be placed on university-owned land southeast of Madison near Lake Kegonsa. The university plans to erect a plaque in Chamberlin Hall to honor the former university president, school spokeswoman Meredith McGlone said.
The boulder is a rare, large example of a pre-Cambrian era glacial erratic that experts say is likely over 2 billion years old. It was carried by glaciers from as far north as Canada and dumped on Observatory Hill along with billions of tons of other debris when ice receded from the state about 12,000 years ago. It was previously estimated to have weighed up to 70 tons, but an updated measurement shows it weighs 42 tons. It will continue to be used for educational purposes at its new site.
The Black Student Union led the call to remove the rock last summer. Crews began removing it just before 7 a.m. Friday, securing it with straps and lifting it with a crane before moving it to a flatbed truck. It cost an estimated $50,000, covered by private donations, to remove.
Juliana Bennett, a senior and a campus representative on the Madison City Council, said removing the rock signaled a small step toward a more inclusive campus.
“This moment is about the students, past and present, that relentlessly advocated for the removal of this racist monument,” she said. “Now is a moment for all of us BIPOC students to breathe a sigh of relief, to be proud of our endurance, and to begin healing.”
Kenneth Owens, a Madison resident, said he was glad to see the rock go,
“It’s not the rock’s fault that it got that terrible and unfortunate nickname,” he said. “But the fact that it’s … being moved shows that the world is getting a little better today.”
© 2021 The Canadian Press. All rights reserved.
—-
This content is published through a licensing agreement with Acquire Media using its NewsEdge technology.
Racist Negro “minority students who view the rock as a symbol of racism.
“Ku Klux Klan” was active on campus at that time, the Wisconsin State Journal reported. Dang, maybe the whole university should be burned down and removed.
At what point do we stop pandering to these whiney racist millennial negroes?
These racist negroes professes to be passionate enemies of racism;
they in fact perpetuate racism by injecting it where it does not otherwise exist in order to cultivate racism.
Yusra Khogali co-founder of the anti-racial “Black Lives Matter” movement,
does not hide her hatred of white people in her comments on social media.
Yusra Khogali wrote on Facebook that “Whiteness is not humxness” and that “white skin is sub-humxn,”
Regardless of what these whiney negro racists think.
History is not there for you to like or dislike. It is there for you to learn from it
and if it offense you the better. Because you are less likely to repeat it.
It is NOT yours to change or erase, it belongs to all of us.
Keep the rock, remove the offending racist blacks,,,,,,to government owned land,,,,, in Death Valley with a plaque honoring the death they bring to the racial division they feed and perpetuate in modern America today that brings only life to their party and death to the American spirit.
Who knows that the rock was not a Native American stone henge of historical religious significance? It is the REMOVAL of the rock, which being an inanimate object, can have no opinion, that is not just the sign of racism, but racism run amok. When they removed the rock, the social cowards proved they now have no stones.
The students are just flexing their small brains to see what they can get the administration to roll over on. When these types of idiotic issues are brought forward by students, or any other group, they need to be told it isn’t going to change and transfer to another school if they don’t like it. I wonder what I would find on campus at historically black colleges that would offend me. Black schools are most likely racist against white people, but the difference is white people don’t look to change black schools culture just to make a point about being inclusive. The cultures are different and that needs to be accepted.
I agree with them. All symbols of racism should be removed immediately and permanently. That means that every black student on the campus that’s a member of BLM aka Burn, Loot and Murder or that whines and cries about racism needs to be immediately and permanently deported to the African country of their choice. They won’t have to worry about running into white people there. Nor will they have to worry about having their dainty little sensitivities offended by some rock!
They would love it in Africa as there is no slavery or discrimination on that continent!
A racist rock. Seriously?? That rock has been on campus for how long and now, all of a sudden, the Black Student Union finds it to be offensive because of its association with a derogatory term used back in the 1920’s.. Somebody needs to do something about the rocks in their heads. It seems that our educational institutions are becoming noted for their acts of ignorance rather than acts of intelligence.
These students have become brainwashed by the Left and the Media about “systemic racism” to the point that they are die-hard believers and they want their place in the limelight as champions in bringing about freedom from oppression. As with all incidents such as this, the administrators feel compelled to comply with their ridiculous demands. Damn well known college—why don’t you teach them true, unbiased history and instill in them a love for the country instead of bowing down and kissing their a**es over these manufactured grievances? This country has done more to counter racism and provide opportunities for Blacks than any country on Earth. That message needs to be taught—fill their heads with facts rather than the lies and propaganda you have embraced.
So a two billion year old rock is now racist? So when I go backpacking, every rock is racist? The indoctrination of students to become good sheep / good communists! I wonder if these morons can remove every rock in the world, because every rock in the world is “racist”? Educated idiots!
If these empty headed idiots would spend as much time studying history as they do filling their heads with the totally bogus Critical Race Theory and Systemic Racisms nonsense, they might actually learn something. Like how the Socialists/Communists use this kind of social division as their main tool to disrupt society and create anarchy, to give them openings to slowly take power. These fools might also then learn, that once the Socialist/Communists DO gain full control, the first group they ALWAYS eliminate, are the useful idiots they lead by the nose into creating the chaos that put them in control.
Did I miss something or was there NO indication of what the “racist” term was? Because , well, it was likely something that rational people don’t feel is racist.
I heard there are no racist rocks in africa. Just saying.
Imagine if black people realize the Democrats founded the KKK party. They’d have to go by their own logic.
Moving a big rock from where the glacier dropped it because some long dead newspaper writer gave it a racist name is absurd and diverts attention from the actual systematic racism built into Federal law which functions to keep the darkies on the Democrat plantation. Here are 3 examples. Segregated black schools are often poor quality because that is where incompetent educators are dumped. Parents are denied school choice which would let their children go else where to get an education enabling a good life. Welfare rules destroy black families by driving away fathers. The 73000 page tax code forces poor people to pay a higher tax rate than some rich. Limiting wealth creation prolongs multi generational welfare dependence.
It is INCREDIBLE to me, what BLM and the Democrats have done to this country ! They have caused a RACIAL problem, that is Nationwide, with radical Professors, and teachers in our Schools, dismantling Historic sites, and statues, and let groups of students DEMAND whatever they want in the guise of it being “Racist” ! I would LOVE to see my GREAT Country RETURNED to its former glory, WITHOUT the RADICAL LEFT influencing everything in this country !
I must have somehow missed this in the story but. . . just what was that terrible 1920 derogatory racist nickname?