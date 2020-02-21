Steven Spielberg’s 23-year-old daughter Mikaela has announced a new career in producing and starring in porn videos, saying she’s finally ready to “capitalize” on her body.
Ms. Spielberg told The Sun in an interview published Wednesday that she recently revealed to her parents that she is entering the sex industry by the name “Sugar Star” and that they were “intrigued” but ultimately supportive.
“I got really tired of not being able to capitalize on my body and frankly, I got really tired of being told to hate my body,” Ms. Spielberg said. “And I also just got tired of working day-to-day in a way that wasn’t satisfying my soul.
“I feel like doing this kind of work, I’m able to ‘satisfy’ other people, but that feels good because it’s not in a way that makes me feel violated,” she said.
Ms. Spielberg also announced her new career on social media.
“I just launched my self-produced adult entertainment career. Safe, sane, consensual is the goal y’all,” she wrote, The Sun reported. “My body, my life, my income, my choice. I owe not a single person my autonomy or virtue just because of a name.”
Ms. Spielberg, who lives in Nashville, said she hopes her new career will help her become less financially dependent on her parents.
“My main hope is just that I get somewhere lucrative enough to where I’m not tied down financially by things. And then I can really start saying to people there’s nothing wrong with me using my body in a way that feels comfortable to support myself,” she told The Sun. “I can’t stay dependent on my parents or even the state for that matter — not that there’s anything wrong with that — it just doesn’t feel comfortable for me.”
Ms. Spielberg’s porn resume consists of mostly fetish work and “solo stuff,” but she said she won’t have sex with another person on camera, out of respect for her fiancé, 47-year-old Chuck Pankow.
She also spoke out about her mental health issues, including alcoholism and borderline personality disorder, as well as the years of sexual abuse she suffered as a child at the hands of “predators” in the entertainment industry, though she clarified that none of those predators are from her family or their circle of friends.
“I was really out of control from about the age of 11 years old, even to up to two years ago,” she said. “So that out of control-ness only stopped pretty recently. When I was 21, I used to drink every day and that went on for like two years until I almost died a couple of times.”
Ms. Spielberg was adopted at birth by her father and his wife Kate Capshaw in 1996, The Sun reported.
Toss an innocent child into the Hollywood mental maelstrom of unrestricted, undisciplined sex and drugs with no earthly or heavenly father figure of spiritual strength to resist, and it’s the same moon walk ending of another Michael Jackson, waiting for a happening. The politically correct Spielberg’s apparently thought they were just adopting another pet, instead of a viable human being with a soul. This failed social experiment about to blow up is one social spiel that the Spielberg’s will not be able to talk themselves out of. Sending her more money will just enable and empower the madness to continue, where making money saving Private Ryan took precedence of saving his own adopted daughter whose ignored life just ended her up on a another version of a socialist Schindler’s List destined for Hollywood human destruction.
Out of control since age 11 speaks volumes. Had everything given to her because Dad had the money, and she tried to fill the hole of her empty soul ever since.
Porn videos will degrade her even more. How terribly sad and her parents going along with and supporting this is beyond shameful.
Most women who enter the sex industry are just seeking the love and attention denied them by their earthly fathers who either physically or emotionally abandoned them in love or attention, leaving their childish peers or the corrupt media as a substitute for the lost human imprint of real attention and affection. Hollywood ranks are filled with such emotionally distorted souls who when they first step over the moral lines of demarcation, end up spending the rest of their lives justifying a life style often loaded with cash that is a poor substitute for the empty loss of the love they once desperately sought that defines us as humans designed for integrity not debauchery ending in mental, physical or moral suicide first by inches and later by leaps.
Hey Spielberg—YOU REAP WHAT YOU SOW—————aren’t you a great role model parent.
Another poor lost soul raised in Hollywood by nannies and endless money not parents. So now she’ll take he already s*** life further into the tanks with “Momma and Daddy’s support”. It makes you sad, so much wasted opportunity. The Hollywood crowd, for the most part, should be ashamed of their lives that lack purpose and have no rudder, they can’t tell north from south, and are birthing and adopting children into their own messed-up lives. Their alcoholic, drug addicted, no direction children say it all!
Everyday I think it can’t get worse. Some parents should be locked up for life.
Sad, Sad, Sad!
I’ll bet he’s p i s s e d
Hollywood gets sicker and sicker.
Her “fiancé” is nearly 50. It’s just a matter of time before she does have sex on camera, then just a bit longer before she spirals down to more drugs, mental issues, depression and destruction. This is what happens when you have no moral guidance or parental direction. What a waste!
I’ll grant her that she shouldn’t hate her body or be told by others to hate herself. She needs to realize that God made everyone and that everyone is precious in his eyes, regardless of earthly judgements. I even applaud her for wanting to go into business for herself and I understand the daily grind of working for other people in monotonous jobs. But she could find a better way to further her own life and career. Porn stars have short careers. They either over dose from substance abuse or commit suicide. And age catches up with everyone where no one will spend the money to see “grandma” doing sex acts. I once read an interview by a former male porn star, who had acted with Linda Lovelace, and he said his life was more fulfilled when he got married, left the porn business, had children and settled into a normal life. He died in his 60s. Even the famous Linda Lovelace hated her career in porn and was much fulfilled when she got married and had a family. She also has died. Whenever some celeb’s child turns out to be a moral less snotty brat, it shows the parents had no morals themselves. Wonder how Spielberg will handle it if the porn business ends up killing his daughter.
This young woman will never find peace in her soul until she finds God in her life. What a lost soul she is. If we really care about young people we should be praying that she, and the other young women and men mislead and without guidance, will somehow find their heavenly father and receive the true love they have not, cannot, and will not find in this sort of lifestyle.
Poor woman. She is headed for a very sad place. Oh well, its her life….