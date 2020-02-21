Steven Spielberg’s 23-year-old daughter Mikaela has announced a new career in producing and starring in porn videos, saying she’s finally ready to “capitalize” on her body.

Ms. Spielberg told The Sun in an interview published Wednesday that she recently revealed to her parents that she is entering the sex industry by the name “Sugar Star” and that they were “intrigued” but ultimately supportive.

“I got really tired of not being able to capitalize on my body and frankly, I got really tired of being told to hate my body,” Ms. Spielberg said. “And I also just got tired of working day-to-day in a way that wasn’t satisfying my soul.

“I feel like doing this kind of work, I’m able to ‘satisfy’ other people, but that feels good because it’s not in a way that makes me feel violated,” she said.

Ms. Spielberg also announced her new career on social media.

“I just launched my self-produced adult entertainment career. Safe, sane, consensual is the goal y’all,” she wrote, The Sun reported. “My body, my life, my income, my choice. I owe not a single person my autonomy or virtue just because of a name.”

Ms. Spielberg, who lives in Nashville, said she hopes her new career will help her become less financially dependent on her parents.

“My main hope is just that I get somewhere lucrative enough to where I’m not tied down financially by things. And then I can really start saying to people there’s nothing wrong with me using my body in a way that feels comfortable to support myself,” she told The Sun. “I can’t stay dependent on my parents or even the state for that matter — not that there’s anything wrong with that — it just doesn’t feel comfortable for me.”

Ms. Spielberg’s porn resume consists of mostly fetish work and “solo stuff,” but she said she won’t have sex with another person on camera, out of respect for her fiancé, 47-year-old Chuck Pankow.

She also spoke out about her mental health issues, including alcoholism and borderline personality disorder, as well as the years of sexual abuse she suffered as a child at the hands of “predators” in the entertainment industry, though she clarified that none of those predators are from her family or their circle of friends.

“I was really out of control from about the age of 11 years old, even to up to two years ago,” she said. “So that out of control-ness only stopped pretty recently. When I was 21, I used to drink every day and that went on for like two years until I almost died a couple of times.”

Ms. Spielberg was adopted at birth by her father and his wife Kate Capshaw in 1996, The Sun reported.

