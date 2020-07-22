KERVILLE, TX  Three veteran police officers were killed and a number more were hospitalized Saturday afternoon following a crash with a drunk driver.

According to the Texas Department of Public Safety, on July 18, troopers were dispatched south of Lantana Road and north of Las Colinas Drive for the report of a crash involving multiple motorcycles.

When the troopers arrived, they found a vehicle had crossed the center stripe and hit a group of motorcyclists.

At least three bikers were taken by helicopters to San Antonio hospitals. An additional six members were taken to local hospitals for treatment.

The motorcycle club Thin Blue Line confirmed on social media that three of its members passed away in the crash. The first was Joseph Paglia. Paglia is the president of the club’s Chicago chapter he is a retired officer with the Niles City Police Dept.

The second motorcyclist killed was Jerry Wayne Harbour. Harbour is a Thin Blue Line Ambassador, a retired Lt. Col. in the U.S. Army and a retired pilot for Eastern Airlines. The third man killed was Michael White. White is a secretary of the Chicago chapter, Chicago Community Services Officer and a retired veteran of the U.S. Army.

Here is the statement from Thin Blue Line:

“It is with great sadness we announce the deaths of three of our members this afternoon, Saturday, July 18, 2020.Thin Blue Line Law Enforcement Motorcycle Club was in Bandera, Texas for the weekend conducting our annual Thin Blue Line Foundation meeting, which was to have taken place Saturday afternoon. Several of our members had gone on a leisurely motorcycle ride to have lunch in Kerrville this morning before the meeting. They were heading back to Bandera when a car traveling from Medina toward Kerrville crossed over the center line and struck several of the motorcycles head on. Three of our members were killed in this tragic accident.”

Troopers with the Department of Public Safety arrested Ivan Robles Navejas, 28, for three counts of intoxication manslaughter with a vehicle and six counts of intoxication assault. He is also being held on an immigration violation.

Ivan Robles Navejas has been arrested two other times in Kerr County, one for a warrant arrest for aggravated assault with a deadly weapon out of Bexar County in 2018 and a driving while intoxicated in 2016.

