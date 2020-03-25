A national poll finds that the majority of Americans are giving President Trump and his administration a positive review for their efforts to contain and manage the coronavirus pandemic.

A wide-ranging survey released Tuesday by CBS News shows the following:

• 54% of U.S. adults are “optimistic” about the Trump administration’s ability to handle the coronavirus outbreak; 89% of Republicans, 56% of independents and 25% of Democrats agree.

• 53% overall say President Trump has done a good job handling the coronavirus outbreak; 89% of Republicans, 54% of independents and 22% of Democrats agree.

• 51% overall say the Trump administration’s public reactions the outbreak have been “about right”; 90% of Republicans, 51% of independents and 22% of Democrats agree.

The findings are similar to an ABC News survey released last week revealing that 55% of Americans approved of Mr. Trump’s response to the coronavirus crisis. In the meantime, CBS appears to be downplaying the positive findings about Mr. Trump, according to one analyst.

“CBS This Morning on Tuesday mostly ignored the findings of its own poll on the coronavirus and the government’s handling of it,” wrote Scott Whitlock, an analyst for the Media Research Center who reviewed the network’s coverage of the findings. “The network allowed a scant 10 seconds to the news that a majority, 53 percent, approve of the President’s response. Relegated to online is the news that more Americans trust Donald Trump to given information than the media itself.”

Indeed, the poll revealed that 57% of Americans do not trust the media to supply accurate information.

The poll also found that respondents do not yet consider the pandemic a complete catastrophe, The poll also revealed some mixed feelings:

• 44% say the coronavirus crisis is a big challenge but will not permanently change normal life; 51% of Republicans, 47% of independents and 40% of Democrats agree.

• 40% say the crisis is a “defining event” that has changed the country; 30% of Republicans, 38% of independents and 53% of Democrats agree.

The CBS News poll of 2,190 U.S. adults was conducted March 21-23.

