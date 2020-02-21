Don’t mess with my Mayor Pete!
Chasten Buttigieg slammed Rush Limbaugh on Thursday for the radio loudmouth’s homophobic attack on his White House contender husband.
“I’ve been dealing with the likes of Rush Limbaugh my entire life,” Chasten Buttigieg told ABC News.
Chasten Buttigieg was angered by Limbaugh’s salvo about Pete and Chasten Buttigieg sharing a same-sex smooch in public.
Limbaugh, who was recently given the Presidential Medal of Freedom, suggested that Americans aren’t ready for a gay couple showing personal displays of affection.
“America’s still not ready to elect (as president) a gay guy kissing his husband on the debate stage,” Limbaugh said last week.
Pete Buttigieg quickly shot back at Limbaugh, who has spouted a string of right wing and racist conspiracy theories.
“I’m not going to take lectures on family values from Rush Limbaugh,” Mayor Pete said.
Chasten Buttigieg grew up in an evangelical Christian family in Michigan, and took Mayor Pete’s last name when they wedded in 2018. He has a large following on social media and is a popular figure on the campaign stump.
The interview is part of ABC’s series on spouses of the presidential candidates.
I did not know that sex now is defined as a race. Let’s see him win the office of dog catcher when he insults, diminishes and tries to redefine the entire race of American men. So, Pistol Pete defined his imaginary spouse as his husband, yet his unchaste Chasten man squeeze takes the name of Buttigieg for his handle? This is way too confusing for an adult American, but thanks to the likes of the Buttigieg’s, the entire race of American children can no longer tell which end is up or which person or human part to embrace. Why can we not just debate politics and policy instead of diverting attention from the Democrat leadership failures by throwing in sex in the swamp city of Washington, where the snakes rule in the gay redefined garden of Eden, now morphed into the garden of evil, and THE PEOPLE left without even a protective legal fig leaf to cover themselves from the mind assaults, and the human mind constantly gets bare naked exposed to the indoctrinating socialist media mantra of,,,,“Eat of the forbidden fruit of our knowledge and you shall become as God”
Is this the sexal pervert, who flaunts his sexual perversions in front of the world that you want as our leader and President?
NOT ME!! I DO NOT WANT A SEXUAL PERVERT AS MY PRESIDENT!
Frankly, I am offended that GOPUSA would post the picture of this. Have conservatives not spoken out LOUD ENOUGH about the abhorrent behavior of the LGBTQ community YET?
TAKE THAT PICTURE DOWN!!!!!!!!!!!!!!!!!!!!!!!!!!!!!!!!!!!!!!!!!!!!!!!!!!!!!!!!!!!!!!!!!!!!!!!!!!!!!!!!!!!!!!!!!!!!!!!!!!!!!!!!!!!!!!!
You’re offended now? Just how offended will you be when you see this in the Oval Office? That might be worth a few hundred more exclamation points. I thought only liberals got offended and demanded censorship. Obviously, I was wrong.
I don’t like the picture either but this is reality. Look at what your friends and neighbors are voting for and do what you can to change their opinions.
Fight it. Don’t hide your head and pretend it isn’t happening. It’s going to move into the people’s house if it isn’t stopped.
I’m not pretending it isn’t happening. But I am NOT inviting into my living room either. By posting this picture, GOPUSA has joined in the collective desensitization of the population. EVERY movie, TV show, picture, etc. that we are inundated with make us that much more accepting of the situation.
By posting my 1st comment….I AM FIGHTING IT with GOPUSA.
The real question is: why are you supporting viewing gay men kissing? Are you still in the closet? Maybe you should come out and then join the Democrats.
I disagree, leave it up and help fire up the base to prevent this from being in the WH. In Ohio, people voting at the caucus didn’t even know he was gay. The same woman who wanted to take her vote back needs to see this pic.
I think it may be working, at least hope, he’s dropped to polled 5th place in Nevada. His fundraising did climb in Feb, but that was due to his placing in the first two. But $18 Mil in Jan, Feb,will not be sufficient against Bloomberg
No matter how one slices and dices this, it is still homosexuality and God condemns this abomination. He called them male and female, Adam and Eve. They were married and called man and wife. Read the Genesis account. Not one place in scripture ok’s two men or two women as married. Only male and female. Man’s think so’s does not equate with God’s say so’s.
so… help me out here…
we have TWO BIOLOGICAL MALES that grew tired of crying themselves to sleep because NORMAL, HEALTHY Females laughed at their feeble attempts to develop MANLY TRAITS and actually GROW UP and be a MAN that settled for whatever was left to them.
And the one pretending to be the girl, weeps into the shoulder of the one pretending to be a man and while sobbing through tears, begs to be protected from the big, scary, NORMAL MAN?
The one pretending to be the girl wants “respect” from NORMAL AMERICANS because ‘he’ CAN’T ADAPT TO THE REAL WORLD?
Yeah, I sorta ain’t interested in voting for LIMP WRISTED FELLER.
I am sorry but how is that statement an attack upon anyone. Rush simply stated a fact “America is not ready to elect a gay guy kissing his husband on the debate stage”. I don’t see where he put anyone down by stating fact. He did not condemn them, tell them to change, tell them they are wrong, tell them to read his bible better, nowhere in that statement is there hate to be found. Rush said something so we have to act all angry about it. And yes I am sick of seeing the picture too.
We are forced to have the crap in movies and TV, with the option to “elect” the President, we have a “choice” to opt out, I know what I will do. Just because the hollywood loons are so called “woke” does not mean that just because you are a deviant, means that you can push your crap and call it normal, it is not.
The only Poll that St. Pete likes is his husbands Pole!! Sick deviant and sinful, he is a hypocrite and a degenerate calling himself a Christian! I would not want to be him on judgement day!
I agree. We should be worried about the safety of our young people. They are being aggressively targeted and encouraged to enter a life of perversion and destruction by those who practice such things. Since these lifestyles are unnatural, new perverts must be manufactured. And they know it is best to get them as young as possible to be successful.
All of this is a blight on humanity and a road to destruction. To pretend it is anything else is to live a lie.
I am glad they show this picture so we know what to expect. Not sure what it has to do with the subject tho.
Young people are the ones going around beating up old conservatives. No one is beating up young people except antifa, who also beats up any conservative not carrying a gun.
These kids are brave when it’s 20 against 1. 1 on 1 not so much unless victim is a little guy.
The fact that this “guy” has gotten as far as he has in the running tells me the democratic party has an over abundance of perverts. I put “guy” in quotes because I read he has a “husband” and I have to assume he’s the “wife” in that relationship. To make matters worse, he claims to be a Christian. Talk about being screwed up. And he won’t be lectured about “family values”?
I don’t want a homo for a president.
Again, I ask, why is no one asking this President wannabe how he, if elected, would deal with the ever growing Muslim World? This “guy” and his husband will NEVER occupy the White House, nor will a Communist—–Ain’t happening!
I would like to interject a little humor into today’s discussion. Pete Buttigieg is the Democrats dream candidate. Just think about it Pete is the “wife” in this relationship. Now if only the Democrats were successful in electing Pete they would accomplish A pair of long held goals they have dreamed of accomplishing. Wait for it! They would have elected not only the first “gay” as president but also the first “woman” as president!!!!!