Don’t mess with my Mayor Pete!

Chasten Buttigieg slammed Rush Limbaugh on Thursday for the radio loudmouth’s homophobic attack on his White House contender husband.

“I’ve been dealing with the likes of Rush Limbaugh my entire life,” Chasten Buttigieg told ABC News.

Chasten Buttigieg was angered by Limbaugh’s salvo about Pete and Chasten Buttigieg sharing a same-sex smooch in public.

Limbaugh, who was recently given the Presidential Medal of Freedom, suggested that Americans aren’t ready for a gay couple showing personal displays of affection.

“America’s still not ready to elect (as president) a gay guy kissing his husband on the debate stage,” Limbaugh said last week.

Pete Buttigieg quickly shot back at Limbaugh, who has spouted a string of right wing and racist conspiracy theories.

“I’m not going to take lectures on family values from Rush Limbaugh,” Mayor Pete said.

Chasten Buttigieg grew up in an evangelical Christian family in Michigan, and took Mayor Pete’s last name when they wedded in 2018. He has a large following on social media and is a popular figure on the campaign stump.

The interview is part of ABC’s series on spouses of the presidential candidates.

