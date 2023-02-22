Former Alaska Governor Sarah Palin, who has close ties to former President Donald Trump, does not think Gov. Ron DeSantis of Florida should run for president in 2024, but would support him if he made a White House bid in the future.

“DeSantis doesn’t need to [run]. I envision him as our president someday but not right now,” Palin told Newsmax host Eric Bolling. “He should stay governor for a bit longer. He’s young, you know. He has decades ahead of him where he can be our president.”

Palin said she believes Trump, who endorsed her midterm campaign, has the best chance at winning the GOP nomination.

“I’m all about healthy, competitive primaries,” Palin said. “That makes everybody debate more articulately and work harder and let the people know what [their] records are and visions for this country are. And so, I love healthy debate and competitive primaries.”

“But when you talk about the specific people, the individual people who are looking at putting their hat in the ring … they got a lot of guts thinking they’re gonna go up against Trump,” she continued.

