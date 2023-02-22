Former Alaska Governor Sarah Palin, who has close ties to former President Donald Trump, does not think Gov. Ron DeSantis of Florida should run for president in 2024, but would support him if he made a White House bid in the future.
“DeSantis doesn’t need to [run]. I envision him as our president someday but not right now,” Palin told Newsmax host Eric Bolling. “He should stay governor for a bit longer. He’s young, you know. He has decades ahead of him where he can be our president.”
Palin said she believes Trump, who endorsed her midterm campaign, has the best chance at winning the GOP nomination.
— Read more at Fox News
Palin on 2024 race: DeSantis should ‘stay governor’
“I’m all about healthy, competitive primaries,” Palin said. “That makes everybody debate more articulately and work harder and let the people know what [their] records are and visions for this country are. And so, I love healthy debate and competitive primaries.”
“But when you talk about the specific people, the individual people who are looking at putting their hat in the ring … they got a lot of guts thinking they’re gonna go up against Trump,” she continued.
Read more at The Hill
—-
This content is published through a licensing agreement with Acquire Media using its NewsEdge technology.
Who cares? Sarah Palin is currently irrelevant.
I have mixed feelings about Ron Desantis running against Donald Trump.
The House of representatives is no longer controlled by the hateful Nancy Pelosi and the Democrats do not have the majority in the house.
Nancy Pelosi and her dishonorable, unethical, dishonest Democrat controlled House of representatives tried a coup against President Donald Trump. but got defeated in the Senate.
But I am thinking maybe we the U.S. need Donald Trump to correct the damage and destruction that the Treasonous Democrat Party has inflicted upon our country under the Treasonous Democrat Party’s corrupt puppet president Joe Biden.
I personally support a Trump/Desantis ticket. Then after Trumps term, Desantis is open to do two terms.
Voting for or against future candidates based on the failures of past ones like Pelosi, will just end up with more lost opportunities to have won over the Senate and a larger expected share of the House which had the anti-Trumpers not voted against anything Trump, or just stayed home and not been motivated to vote against him, Republicans would be controlling the Senate today. For every voter Trump entices and excites to support him, he scares away just as many to go vote against him. For every smart executive programed success, he neutralizes the political gains by allowing the virus of his ego to be injected into the American body politic. The MSM has not yet had enough time to smear DeSantis like they have smeared Trump who still has an opportunity to unite the fence sitters back into voting their self-interests instead of their media taught hatred. It may not be fair to Trump, but it is what it is. Trump’s 4 years to DeSantis’s 8 potential should be what Bush Senior’s 4 was to Reagan’s 8, perhaps in reverse order, but it brought 12 Great years of American prosperity. Who cares who gets the trophies
Palin speaking from personal experience no doubt about being too young and inexperienced as a governor to run for national office, not to mention being nominated for VEEP based on not what you know, but who you know, and what politically correct gender you are. Lot’s of Generals told Alexander the Great he was too young at age 20 to take on his father’s throne, and should stay home in Greece and get more learning from his mentor Aristotle who was a pupil of Socrates. Three years later age 23 he defeated Darius and won over the Persian Empire, and when he died at age 32 had conquered most of the know world, and several times larger than the unpopulated state of Alaska. In the primaries, DeSantis will be to Trump, what Alexander was to Darius. Never expect the expected when exceptional people go to war with each other. SO far we have seen healthy debate from one, personal attack from the other,,,sure one big surprise to many so far who expected great things for both great candidates.
I believe DeSantis needs to be the GOP candidate in 2024. Time to inject some youthful energy, and go with a candidate who has a proven track record governing, not someone with hotel and casino experience. Sarah needs to stay in her lane on this one. Lost the race in 2008, and didn’t get the Alaska Senate seat more recently – perhaps sit this one out?
Four years of governing the United States does not count as having a proven track record? Trump’s four years achieved a great deal. The lib press did not cover it. What about the Abraham Accords? Not mentioned in the press. If Obama would have achieved that the press would have wanted to canonize him. No wars on his watch. Putin backed off from Ukraine. China Sanctions. Prosperity. Low unemployment. This and more while being attacked from all sides. Russia Collusion proven to be totally fake.
His mistake? Talking it up about fake news and worst of all: He was going to drain the swamp. Then the FBI, CIA and all intellegence agencies were after him.
Hotel and “casino” business. His casino business was over long ago. I spent many years in the casino business and understand what happned. Most don’t. When two of your three key employee are killed in a helicopter crash that is a big problem. So much more. Note: he stays away from the casino business now.
It’s got to be Desantis. If you want to energize and invigorate the commie lib democrat base, just run Trump and you’ll see.